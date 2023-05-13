The Voice of the North: Aberdeen FC’s past is glorious and its future is looking bright

This week’s celebrations of the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen Football Club’s monumental win against Real Madrid in Gothenburg have been joyous, uniting the generations.

The electric excitement and pride of both fans and players resulting from that historic game have endured, for obvious reasons. It is only right that Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1983 squad be honoured for their skill, grit and determination on the pitch, not to mention the incredible lasting legacy they left behind by securing the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Still, encouragingly, memories are not all Dons supporters have to be thankful for. The club’s past is undeniably great, but its future is also looking bright.

With Barry Robson at the helm, today’s team has gone from strength to strength after a particularly difficult patch around the turn of the year.

Many young fans feel hopeful; a repeat of Gothenburg seems unattainable, but it serves as a reminder of the magic that can happen if a group of people are of one mind, pulling in the same direction. Realists through and through, however, nobody is under any illusion that such glory comes easily.

The sport itself has changed in many ways over the last 40 years, and recent run-ins with VAR technology show new hurdles a team can face, in addition to opposition sides. Nonetheless, there has been positive progress in the world of football.

The news that Aberdeen’s women’s team is on the hunt for a full-time manager highlights an important step forward.

The women’s game rightly continues to grow in popularity, and Aberdeen Women must be given the resources necessary to hone incredible talent, compete with the best and play on a national and international stage. We look forward to applauding their achievements with as much enthusiasm as we have the triumphs of the men’s side over the years.

The past, present and future victories of Aberdeen FC as a whole are not just uplifting for fans, but for the Granite City, the region and perhaps even Scotland overall. Positivity, pride, community and much more stem from the rich history of the north-east’s only top-flight football team; you don’t have to be a sports lover to recognise that.

Let this be the year where compromises and decisions are reached for the good of the city and its people

So, it may be frustrating for more than just fans that talks over the proposed new stadium at Aberdeen Beach seem to have ground to a halt for the time being. After so much uncertainty around the future of Pittodrie, let this be the year where compromises and decisions are reached for the good of the city and its people.

What the Gothenburg Greats achieved 40 years ago opened the world’s eyes to the power of possibility, and for that we will always thank them.

