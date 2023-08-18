The Voice of the North: Gers figures underline importance of getting energy transition right

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: Gers figures underline importance of getting energy transition right

An enormous Â£9.4 billion is not to be sniffed at. But, of course, neither is the very real threat of climate change, write The P&J's editorial team.

The clue is in the name - the 'transition' from fossil fuels to renewables cannot happen overnight (Image: IOG)
The clue is in the name - the 'transition' from fossil fuels to renewables cannot happen overnight (Image: IOG)
By The Press & Journal

The latest Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (Gers) figures underline the vital role Scotlandâ€™s oil and gas industry continues to play in contributing to the UKâ€™s economy.

An enormous Â£9.4 billion in just one year is not to be sniffed at. But, of course, neither is the very real threat of climate change.

While staunch fossil fuel critics and opponents, whether politicians or campaigners, continue to demand that “the taps be turned off” without delay, members of the public generally understand that the situation is not so clear-cut.

The north and north-east of Scotland can and will lead this country to success in the green energy field; the best and brightest scientific, engineering and business minds are here and working diligently to help the world.

A transition from reliance on oil and gas to renewables must happen and, indeed, is already in motion. However, the clue is in the name: “transition”.

Many thousands of offshore workers cannot clock out of their oil and gas roles on Friday and don a brand new hard hat the following Monday, ready to start a fresh career in wind or hydropower.

Practically speaking, the change has to be a gradual one in order to ensure that the UK can continue to power homes and businesses without paying other countries for fossil fuels, as well as to avoid mass unemployment at a time when many households are already struggling.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to visit the north and north-east of Scotland to discuss his energy policy plans (Image: PA)

Political footballs are lobbed from all sides and with increasing frequency these days, and that is unlikely to let up as we approach the next general election. The future of oil and gas and the energy transition, however, should never be used in such a crass manner.

Anybody loudly proclaiming that the offshore sector must be shut down with immediate effect for the sake of the environment is plainly posturing. In reality, they know the devastating impact this would have, not just on Scotland and the UKâ€™s economy as a whole, but on individual families reliant on the industry.

Communication and collaboration are key

For the sake of future generations, itâ€™s possible fossil fuels could eventually be phased out of the energy equation entirely, but that will only happen as a result of working together, productive discussion and innovation, not catty quarreling and political point-scoring.

As always, communication is absolutely key. There remains a lack of clarity and collaboration around the long-promised “just transition”, which has prompted anxiety and a lack of trust.

Party leaders who appear focused only on verbally one-upping each other would do well to travel north and listen to the thoughts and stories of voters instead. Perhaps then they will wake up to the nuance of this delicate and difficult predicament.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journalâ€™s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

More from P&J Views

Aberdeen's new Cookie Cult shop has taken the city by storm - along with many other food and drink businesses (Image: Cookie Cult)
The Voice of the North: Big appetite for food and drink ventures across north…
Robbie Shepherd, pictured here in 2018, sadly died on August 1 (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: No better way to honour the great Robbie Shepherd…
Fort William, where the rural parliament summit is due to be held in November (Image: Alexey Fedorenko/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: November 'rural parliament' summit must be more than a…
MSP Fergus Ewing (left) has called for the leader of his own party to dual the A9 or resign
The Voice of the North: 'Sorry' doesn't cut it when A9 dualling delays mean…
Aberdeen's Trinity Centre is under new ownership (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: 'Keep it local' strategy is a promising one for…
The UK's National Health Service turned 75 this week (Image: Zakharova_Elena/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: The best birthday present we could give the NHS…
Coastal communities reliant on the fishing industry deserve to be involved in discussions over its future (Image: francesco de marco/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: After disastrous HPMAs proposal, Holyrood needs a new approach…
Despite promises to visit Aberdeen, Keir Starmer (right) announced Labour's energy strategy from Edinburgh (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
The Voice of the North: Keir Starmer can't ignore predicament of north and north-east…
Police vehicles on the A9 with a sign reading "police incident". The SNP have yet to dual the A9
The Voice of the North: How many more have to die before the SNP…
Lives continue to be lost on the A9, while politicians continue to avoid the issue (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: Politicians far, far away don't know what's best for…