Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Past Times

A Journey through the Decades: 5 Nostalgic Photos across North Scotland

By DC Thomson Shop
June 26, 2021, 9:36 am Updated: October 29, 2021, 11:08 am
Fraserburgh.
The seine-netter Replenish does compass-adjustment manouveres in Fraserburgh harbour basin in 1970.

Taking readers on nostalgic journey through the decades exploring the north of Scotland, here are 5 fantastic photos featured in the The Press & Journal 2022 calendar.

Each lifted from our archive , we first travel back to Cruden Bay during WWII.

1. Cruden Bay

Cruden Bay
Cruden Bay,

A group of nurses arriving to help take care of patients are Cruden bay Hotel during World War II.

2. Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh
Fraserburgh.

Things have changed since Fraserburgh had the title of ‘Britain’s premier herring port’ but Broch harbour is still a constant hive of activity.

In this picture, the seine-netter Replenish does compass-adjustment manouveres in the harbour basin in 1970.

3. Stonehaven

Stonehaven
Stonehaven.

A hilltop view of Cowie Park, Stonehaven during the horse show and gymkhana by the Stonehaven and District Riding Club in August 1977.

Inspired? Pre-order The Press & Journal Calendar 2022, here.

4. Peterhead

Peterhead Coast
Peterhead Coast.

A group of boys watching the vessel “Marzocco” off the Peterhead coast in 1940.

5. Aberdeen

Union Street.
Union Street.

This 1958 photograph of Union Street, Aberdeen, shows the Music Hall and the old YMCA building which was demolished in 1965.

Pre-order availabke

Pre-order The Press & Journal Calendar 2022 for delivery in early August!

Click here for more information.

All of the images used in this calendar are from our own archive and are available to buy as prints or on canvas. Visit Photoshop Scotland for more information.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Past Times team

More from the Press and Journal