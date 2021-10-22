Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Past Times

Unsung heroes: The lollipop men and women of the north and north-east through the decades

Lollipop men and women are the unsung heroes of the road that play a vital role in keeping kids safe in the north and north-east.
By Graeme Strachan
October 22, 2021, 11:45 am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
James Bartlett from Charleston Primary School with lollipop man John Ingram in 2002.

Lollipop men and women are the unsung heroes of the road that play a vital role in keeping kids safe in the north and north-east.

A familiar and cheerful stalwart of the school day, crossing patrollers have always played an important role at the heart of our communities.

Crossing patrollers start at around 8.25am for half-an-hour, are back just before midday for the lunch break and then return in the afternoon for another hour’s work.

Broomhill Primary School lollipop woman Mrs Ethel Milne, of Aberdeen, was presented with golf clubs, caddy and a basket of flowers from pupils and staff to mark her retirement in July 1985 after eight years in the job.

School crossing patrollers first appeared in the United States in the 1920s.

It’s a role that has a long history as the first lollipop lady was Mary Hunt, a school caretaker who began work to help pupils in Bath get to lessons in 1937.

They were then tried out in parts of London in the 1940s.

Turriff lollipop man Charles Barron doffs his cap to school quiz winners Robert Gordon, Gordon Rattray and Audrey Taylor following the Banff and Buchan district section of a road safety quiz competition in 1978.

The outbreak of the Second World War put paid to a nationwide scheme so it wasn’t until the early 1950s when patrols were more widely adopted.

The idea was swiftly taken up by other local councils, freeing up the police officers who previously performed this duty.

The School Crossing Patrol Act (1953) would give patrollers the power to stop traffic officially – those drivers who refused faced a £5 fine.

Sheila Muir, lollipop woman at Ashley Road School, Aberdeen, gets a cup of tea from lollipop man Alex Troup from the city’s Kittybrewster School back in October 1992.

When they were first introduced in Aberdeen there were around 50 patrollers.

Patrollers duties were not only to escort youngsters to their destinations safely, but also teach them the Green Cross Code to ‘stop, look and listen’.

The distinctive ‘lollipop’ sign was introduced in the 1960s and employees were mainly retired people with a work discipline they didn’t want to shake off.

International lollipop patrol at Mounthooly roundabout, Aberdeen with Mrs Theresa Thew, from New Zealand, Mr Joe Urquhart, from Aberdeen, and Mrs Chung Ja Han, from Korea, pictured in November 1977.

Ventriloquist John Bouchier, who visited schools nationwide with his dummy Charlie to promote the scheme, was the first to coin the term ‘lollipop man’.

In 1974, distinctive yellow outfits replaced the white coats and black hats but the amount of traffic has grown hugely in the past five decades.

The monster roundabout at Mounthooly in Aberdeen was so big that it would need three crossing patrols to guide the children from nearby Causewayend School across it.

Leonard Still was unhappy about the challenges being faced by lollipop men and women in 1982.

Lollipop man Leonard Still whose patrol covered Walker Road, Torry, spoke out in 1982 about the problems of “speeding traffic, badly-parked cars and torrents of abuse”.

”The whole thing is a mixture of the sublime and the ridiculous,” he said.

Youngsters at Balgownie Primary School were celebrating after a letter to their lollipop lady’s boss got her a brand new lollipop in 1992.

Youngsters at Balgownie Primary School celebrating with Margaret Menzie and her new lollipop in 1992.

A P&J report later claimed patrollers were “dicing with death” and lollipop lady Pearl Rendall suffered bruised legs following a nasty accident in 1997.

She was thrown into the air by the impact after being struck by a car – watched by stunned youngsters from Springhill primary who she had been helping cross.

The kids from the school made her get well cards.

Crossing patroller Pamela Gartshore at Portlethen Primary School in 2016.

In 2000, a change in the law meant crossing patrols were no longer a legal requirement for schools, which led to a reduction in numbers nationally.

In Moray, the council took the decision in 2019 to axe school crossing patrollers as it sought to make about £10 million budget savings.

At the time, council bosses stressed the service was not statutory and it was the responsibility of parents to get their children to the gates.

Helen MacGillivray, lollipop lady from Elgin braves the cold weather to help people cross a busy road in Elgin in 2010.

Highland Council has also been cutting school crossing patroller services since its 2018 budget, but lollipop men and women remain on some routes.

Still keeping us safe almost seven decades on.

You might also like:

The tattie holidays meant toil for north-east pupils in the past

How the topic of trams has been dividing opinion in Aberdeen for 147 years

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Past Times team

More from the Press and Journal