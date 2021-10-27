The Torry Tragedy: Horrified family discovers grandfather was baby killer By Susy Macaulay October 27, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 27, 2021, 12:49 pm (Left to right) Perth Prison where Robert Wallace was incarcerated; his granddaughter Janice Lee, a newspaper illustration of Robert Wallace and his wife Elizabeth, and, bottom right, a newspaper illustration of the room in which Wallace beat Elizabeth with a poker, killing their baby son [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen murder Craiginches Prison Perth Prison Torry More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times Fit like: Fitness guru Mr Motivator’s flying visit to Aberdeen 25 years ago October 27, 2021 Past Times Step back in time: The enduring popularity of Portsoy Links Caravan Park October 26, 2021 Past Times Remembering the life and times of Walter Smith, by his biographer Neil Drysdale October 26, 2021 More from the Press and Journal NSPCC bid to prevent child abuse on islands Boss Stephen Glass insists rattling Rangers will silence critics desperate to shoot Aberdeen down Malky Mackay says 5-0 triumph over Dundee is fitting reward for Ross County’s recent efforts Aberdeen revival continues as they rattle league leaders Rangers with 2-2 draw at Ibrox Rail strikes during Cop26 called off after deal settled union confirms THE BREAKDOWN: The Blair Kinghorn experiment is well worth trying, whoever’s idea it was