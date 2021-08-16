Top of the class: Looking back on the first day of school for north-east pupils

The first day of school is one of life’s big milestones and an emotional day for young children and their proud parents.

Prospective primary ones up and down the country will be excited and nervous as they pack their bags and look out their brand new uniforms ahead of the big day.

With tissues at the ready, mums and dads will be ready to wave their littles ones off at the school gate as they embark on their next big adventure.

We take a look back at some of the sweet, smiling faces from yesteryear as we open the archives on first schooldays across the north-east.

Double trouble, or twice as nice, identical twins John and David Gaull had each other for company when they started their first day of school on August 22 1978.

This cute twosome “took the first day of their scholastic career in their stride” at Burnside School in Mastrick, Aberdeen.

There was certainly no sign of nerves when these little ones lined up for their first day of school on August 21 1978.

It was all smiles for these smart classmates in their dinky blazers as they arrived at Walker Dam Infant School in Craigiebuckler on the first day of term.

And it was back to school with a smile for these cheery children heading to Market Place School in Inverurie on August 19 1980.

Racing to class were Clare Cowie, Kirsteen Campbell, Trevor Morrison, Cameron Murray, Christine Barry and Kerry Scott.

It was a big change for these youngsters as they started their first ever day of nursery in August 1980.

The little ones in Fraserburgh North School’s nursery class enjoyed a spot of playdough as they settled in to their new environment.

Learning is thirsty work as Emma Still, Moira Nikodem and Kirsteen Wintour found out on their first day of school on August 16 1983.

The girls enjoyed milk and a snack during breaktime on the first day of term at Mile End School in Aberdeen.

With lunchboxes at the ready, these adorable pupils were all set for their first day of school on August 20 1985.

The youngsters were all about to start primary one at Banchory Primary School.

Little Steven Archibald, 5, made a last-minute adjustment to his tie as he joined fellow primary ones in lining up for his first day of school on August 24 1988.

Wearing their satchels and blazers, it was a big day for these new pupils at Aberdeen’s Broomhill Primary School.

Teacher Thyra Morrison was on hand to make sure the new scholars at Applegrove Primary School in Forres settled in at the start of term.

Kate Harris, Steven Ross, Alison Harris, Claire Kenny and Martin Dean enjoyed looking at picture books on their first day of school on August 28 1991.

Teachers would have struggled to tell these cheerful chaps apart on their first day of school.

Twins Matthew and Callum Davie from Portlethen were all set for their big day.

These boys made history at Albyn School in August 2005 as they were among the first cohort of boys to ever be admitted to the private school.

Head girl Holly Mabillard gave a helping hand to Rogan Rennie and Christy Chapman-Bird as the lower school opened to boys for the first time.