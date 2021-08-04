Step back in time: Photographic memories of the Treetops Hotel

Aberdeen’s luxury Treetops Hotel opened to the “melodious, exciting pop of champagne corks” in 1965.

It was Aberdeen’s newest hotel and a champagne reception of 180 people toasted its future success.

For more than 55 years it was a mainstay of Aberdeen’s social scene hosting countless celebrations, weddings, graduations, antiques fairs – and celebrities.

Recently demolished to make way for a new housing development, we take a look back at the good times in our archive photos.

The Treetops began life as Viewfield House, a two-storey mansion just visible through an attractive copse of beech trees, formerly owned by prominent north-east butcher Edward Cardno.

Set in seven acres of land, the landscaped gardens also featured a vegetable garden and floral displays, and a large car park at the front.

The Treetops on Springfield Road promised to bring international dishes of a gourmet standard to Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, guests were invited to try out the extensive cocktail menu to “get in the frame of mind for a pleasant evening”.

In the photo above, head barman Douglas Lamont poses with staff members John Helme and Stanley Gordon in the Shires Doubles bar at the Treetops.

Aberdonians will have fond memories of dancing, dining and drinking at the Treetops over the years.

This celebration, above, in 1969 was Aberdeen and District Round Table’s annual Burns Supper.

Piper Jock Watt of Bucksburn and District Pipe led in the haggis carried by chef Edward Gallagher.

The restaurant had a makeover in 1984 – remodelled as ‘Gershwins’, the addition of period furniture was “reminscent of the days of extravagant living”.

It was a popular place to dine – the staff were kept busy during this bustling lunchtime service in 1984.

The mansion’s original glasshouses and conservatories were initially a place to read and relax when the hotel opened in 1965.

But by the mid-1980s, leisure time was better spent swimming in the Treetops’ brand new swimming pool complex.

Susan Moir was the first guest to try out the Treetops’ upgraded leisure facilities in in 1987.

She is pictured with managing director Donald Macdonald, Scottish Tourst Board chairman Alan Devereaux and general manager Joe Gillian.

Friendly staff always ensure guests will keep coming back to a hotel, so it was a big occasion when seven employees retired in 1983.

Function waitress Peggy Shepherd, cellarman Robert Pirie, waitress Jean Weatherly, function waitress Ethel Collins, kitchen maid Elizabeth Cooper, canteen supervisor Evelyn Hamill and stillroom maid Betty Watt were all saying farewell to the Treetops.

The retirees are pictured at their leaving do with general manager Gair Scott, back left, and deputy manager Kevin Gilling.

The kilted hotel management team enjoyed a ‘knees-up’ between courses during the staff festive get-together at Christmas in 1991.

Pictured from left, assistant managers Martin Mullan and Gary Hawthorne, deputy manager Robert Duncan, general manager Martin McIlrath and assistant managers Les Webb and Ewan McIlwraith.

And the Treetops wasn’t just the preserve of Aberdonians – a host of celebrities dropped by over the years.

From Stephen Hendry during numerous charity snooker events held at the hotel, to Ronnie Corbett, a number of stars stayed at the Treetops.

But none bigger than A-lister Mel Gibson who stayed at the hotel during the filming of the Hamlet re-make at nearby Dunnottar Castle in 1990.

He was joined by Fatal Attraction star Glen Close who was also working on the Franco Zefferelli film.

