Step back in time: Kittybrewster Mart

Many Aberdonians will recall the old mart at Kittybrewster, a bustling hub for agriculture in the heart of the city.

It’s almost unthinkable these days that truck and trainloads of livestock were taken into the centre of Aberdeen.

But for more than 120 years the central auction mart just off Powis Terrace in Kittybrewster was a very busy and renowned centre of trade.

Farmers from across the north-east and beyond would take their prized produce to Kittybrewster to exhibit and sell.

From Highland Cows to Herefords, Kittybrewster played a key role in the farming tradition of the north-east for generations.

Join us on a step back time to look at Kittybrewster Mart in its heyday.

In this photo from October 1963, farmer Mr F Smart of Easter Tolmauds, Torphins, shows off his cross bullock calf.

The well-bred young bull had just won Mr Smart his third championship in four years at the show and sale at Kittybrewster Mart.

The annual Aberdeen Goat Show used to be a popular date in the region’s agricultural calendar.

In September 1978 there was a record entry of 200 goats exhibited.

In this photo, young Catherine Falconer of Udny Green and Andrew Medcalf of Grange, near Keith, groom their entries ahead of the competition as their parents look on.

The crowd of onlookers were dwarfed by the huge, handsome heavy horses who were the stars of the show.

The Clydesdales were in the ring at Kittybrewster Mart to be judged at Aberdeen Spring Show in February 1978.

In addition to the livestock, another big attraction at the Spring Show was the equipment sale.

This photo from 1979 shows an interesting contrast between rural farming vehicles against the very urban backdrop of Kittybrewster.

There were bumper entries and an even bigger crowd at the first outdoor show of the year in 1982.

The event was a poignant one for Royal Northern Agricultural Society secretary Jim Jardine who was stepping down after 10 years in the role.

Eight-year-old Michael Skene of Rothienorman wasn’t as keen on the sileage entry as the judges were in 1982.

The box of pongy grass clippings took first place in the sileage section, but they were a bit too ripe for spectator Michael.

Glen Milne and Mark Robertson of Aberdeen were admiring the produce in the horticulture section at the show of 1982.

From root veg to fruit, there was plenty to take people’s fancy.

It was an emotional last show at Kittybrewster in 1989, as the mart was on the move to a new, rurul site at Thainstone, Inverurie.

It was especially poignant for David Kerr of Logie, pictured left with Jim Findlay of Echt and John Fraser of Northfield.

David worked as a foreman yardsman for Aberdeen and Northern Marts for 40 years and continued to help out on the gate at the Spring Show for a decade after his retirement.

It was a nostalgic end of an era when Kittybrewster Mart closed its gates for the final time in spring 1989, but Aberdeen and Northern Marts is still going strong at Thainstone.

