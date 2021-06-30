Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Step back in time: Photographic memories of Shirlaws Aberdeen

By Kirstie Waterston
June 30, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Scottish motorcycle road-race champion Brian Morrison, front left, performs the official opening of Shirlaw's Honda motorcycle dealership, 52 The Green, Aberdeen, in 1987. With him are, from left, promotion girls Sandi Barnett and Anne Keen, managing director Roy Shirlaw, salesman Alan Innes and world Grand Prix motocross contender Willie Simpson.
In Aberdeen, when you think of motorcycles, you think of Shirlaws.

Many a biker’s journey has started at Shirlaws Triumph, a name which is synonymous with the Granite City.

Not only have Shirlaws long been part of Aberdeen’s retail history, it is also Scotland’s oldest family-run motorcycle firm.

Founded in 1928, the motorcycle specialists had a humble beginning with premises on 7 Catherine Street, stocking brands including Imperial, Norton, Royal Enfield and Triumph.

But Shirlaws has never left the heart of Aberdeen, this photo above shows all the leathers and helmets available at their shop on The Green in 1979.

A byword for biking, Shirlaws has equipped generations of bikers from far and wide.

As well as stocking all the vital accessories, the firm opened a new workshop on The Green in 1979.

These motorbikes were being given the once over by mechanics in the firm’s repair department.

In recent decades, Shirlaws has been more widely associated with its Crown Street premises.

Little has changed from this above photo of the showroom taken after it was expanded in 1980, but the signage looks a little different these days.

Shirlaws attracted a lot of interest in 1985, when it stocked the new Yamaha XVZ12T/TD motorcycle tourer.

The impressive model was only one of two in the whole of Scotland and featured the latest technology including a warning light system and air suspension that could be controlled at the touch of a button.

There was much excitement in 1987 when Scottish motorcycle road-race champion Brian Morrison, front left, officially opened Shirlaw’s new Honda dealership.

Managing director of Shirlaws Roy Shirlaw, front centre, oversaw the firm’s first major expansion of its premises on The Green.

In 1992, sales assistant Elaine Anderson showed off Shirlaws’ latest speed machine, a Suzuki GSX-R1100 as managers Alan Cowie, Allan Innes and Roy Shirlaw look on from the right.

Although designed for road use, the coveted bike was race-bred and capable of speeds of 160mph – in the right hands.

Although, fashions have come and gone, some things haven’t changed in the last 93 years – Shirlaws has remained Scotland’s most established Triumph dealer.

In this photo from 1995, sales manager Donal Stephen showcases the new 1990s version of the 1961 Triumph Thunderbird at Shirlaws on Crown Street.

