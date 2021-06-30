Step back in time: Photographic memories of Shirlaws Aberdeen

In Aberdeen, when you think of motorcycles, you think of Shirlaws.

Many a biker’s journey has started at Shirlaws Triumph, a name which is synonymous with the Granite City.

Not only have Shirlaws long been part of Aberdeen’s retail history, it is also Scotland’s oldest family-run motorcycle firm.

Founded in 1928, the motorcycle specialists had a humble beginning with premises on 7 Catherine Street, stocking brands including Imperial, Norton, Royal Enfield and Triumph.

But Shirlaws has never left the heart of Aberdeen, this photo above shows all the leathers and helmets available at their shop on The Green in 1979.

A byword for biking, Shirlaws has equipped generations of bikers from far and wide.

As well as stocking all the vital accessories, the firm opened a new workshop on The Green in 1979.

These motorbikes were being given the once over by mechanics in the firm’s repair department.

In recent decades, Shirlaws has been more widely associated with its Crown Street premises.

Little has changed from this above photo of the showroom taken after it was expanded in 1980, but the signage looks a little different these days.

Shirlaws attracted a lot of interest in 1985, when it stocked the new Yamaha XVZ12T/TD motorcycle tourer.

The impressive model was only one of two in the whole of Scotland and featured the latest technology including a warning light system and air suspension that could be controlled at the touch of a button.

There was much excitement in 1987 when Scottish motorcycle road-race champion Brian Morrison, front left, officially opened Shirlaw’s new Honda dealership.

Managing director of Shirlaws Roy Shirlaw, front centre, oversaw the firm’s first major expansion of its premises on The Green.

In 1992, sales assistant Elaine Anderson showed off Shirlaws’ latest speed machine, a Suzuki GSX-R1100 as managers Alan Cowie, Allan Innes and Roy Shirlaw look on from the right.

Although designed for road use, the coveted bike was race-bred and capable of speeds of 160mph – in the right hands.

Although, fashions have come and gone, some things haven’t changed in the last 93 years – Shirlaws has remained Scotland’s most established Triumph dealer.

In this photo from 1995, sales manager Donal Stephen showcases the new 1990s version of the 1961 Triumph Thunderbird at Shirlaws on Crown Street.

