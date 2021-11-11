Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Past Times

Aberdeen Memories: 5 Photos from latest Evening Express Calendar

By DC Thomson Shop
November 11, 2021, 5:10 pm
Gorch Fock, Aberdeen Harbour (1959).
Taking you around the Silver City, here are 5 photos featured in the latest Evening Express Calendar.

All taken from our archive, first we travel back to the 1960s with a stop by a busy Union Street.

Union Street, 1968.

It looks like the entire city has turned out to cheer the floats in the Aberdeen Festival Parade as it makes its way down Union Street in June 1968.

You can feel the party atmosphere in this image of the parade which would start in Carden Place and continued to the Beach Boulevard.

Timmer Market
Timmer Market, The Castlegate (1953).

A typically busy Timmer Market on Castlegate in 1953. Not just the place to buy everything but the kitchen sink, it was a great meeting place and a great day out, as the crowds in this photo show.

Springfield Road
Springfield Road, 1940s.

Springfield Road, with Craigiebuckler Church in the background, has seen many changes since this picture was taken in the 1940s.

Gorch Fock, Aberdeen Harbour (1959). The cover photo for the latest calendar.

Aberdonians were treated to a rare sight as the Gorch Fock sails were unfurled, for their benefit, before the German training barque left port in 1959.

The Evening Express Christmas Carol Concert
The Evening Express Christmas Carol Concert (1973).

Local children performing at The Evening Express Christmas Carol Concert at the Aberdeen Music Hall in December 1973.

The Silver City through the decades

Order the Aberdeen Memories Calendar at DC Thomson Shop.

