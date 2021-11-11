Aberdeen Memories: 5 Photos from latest Evening Express Calendar

An error occurred. Please try again.

Taking you around the Silver City, here are 5 photos featured in the latest Evening Express Calendar.

All taken from our archive, first we travel back to the 1960s with a stop by a busy Union Street.

It looks like the entire city has turned out to cheer the floats in the Aberdeen Festival Parade as it makes its way down Union Street in June 1968.

You can feel the party atmosphere in this image of the parade which would start in Carden Place and continued to the Beach Boulevard.

A typically busy Timmer Market on Castlegate in 1953. Not just the place to buy everything but the kitchen sink, it was a great meeting place and a great day out, as the crowds in this photo show.

Springfield Road, with Craigiebuckler Church in the background, has seen many changes since this picture was taken in the 1940s.

Aberdonians were treated to a rare sight as the Gorch Fock sails were unfurled, for their benefit, before the German training barque left port in 1959.

Local children performing at The Evening Express Christmas Carol Concert at the Aberdeen Music Hall in December 1973.

The Silver City through the decades