Rector elections at Aberdeen University have often been dramatic affairs throughout the years.

A position once held by Winston Churchill, the election process is a lot more quiet these days.

We take a look back through the archives, featuring images of street rallies, victors on people’s shoulders and – of course, for students – in the pub!

1966 – Supporters of Sir Dugald Baird in the Aberdeen University rectorial campaign line up for the start of the pram race down Union Street