The Aberdonian: Serving up Trinity Centre memories

By Reporter
November 21, 2021, 11:45 am
1994 - Marilyn Monroe lookalike Pauline Bailey and shoppers ensure that the centre’s 10th birthday party gets off to a glamorous start
1994 - Marilyn Monroe lookalike Pauline Bailey and shoppers ensure that the centre’s 10th birthday party gets off to a glamorous start

Home to dozens of stores, the Trinity Centre has been serving shoppers for almost four decades.

Over the years the centre has been home to some big High Street names such as Littlewoods, HMV and Debenhams.

Sadly, Debenhams departed after more than 36 years at the heart of the shopping mall. The chain went into administration in 2019 and by May this year the last of it stores were shuttered for good.

However, the Trinity Centre has since welcomed new brands to its offering including Poundland which is gearing up to open at the mall. And with Christmas looming ever closer, tills are sure to be ringing at the clothes, card and toy shops at the site.

Do you recognise some of the brands from over the years or can you spot yourself among the shoppers?

1987 – Shoppers enjoying the Christmas decorations outside
the Argos store

1982 – Steel construction work under way on Bridge Street next to Atholl House
1989 – Three-year-old Jennifer Moore and card sales assistant Margaret Madden with a giant Santa
1987 – Shoppers visiting stores such as Littlewoods and Collingwood on a quiet day at the mall
1990 – Santa makes his entrance with Friar Tuck (David McLeod) from the panto Babes in the Wood
1982 – Work on the shopping centre continues with only the old metal footbridge over the rail line still standing
1992 – Santa with children keen to meet him and see the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car from the famous film
1987 – The main shopping mall is full of the spirit of Christmas
1986 – Wide walkways and cleanliness are hallmarks of the shopping mall as it celebrates its second anniversary
1988 – The staff of Olivers Coffee and Bakery celebrate winning Shop of the Year with centre management
1986 – The mall adorned with festive decorations as shoppers gear up for Christmas
1985 – J Weir & Son’s staff behind a display in their new jewellery shop
1984 – The interior is nearing completion in this picture from the Bridge Street entrance
1984 – The Chartered Institute of Building’s exhibition is opened by Chamber of Commerce president Charles Skene
1983 – The new shopping centre was topped out in a ceremony marking completion of the structural frame of the building by firm Balfour Beatty

