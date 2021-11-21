The Aberdonian: Serving up Trinity Centre memories

Home to dozens of stores, the Trinity Centre has been serving shoppers for almost four decades.

Over the years the centre has been home to some big High Street names such as Littlewoods, HMV and Debenhams.

Sadly, Debenhams departed after more than 36 years at the heart of the shopping mall. The chain went into administration in 2019 and by May this year the last of it stores were shuttered for good.

However, the Trinity Centre has since welcomed new brands to its offering including Poundland which is gearing up to open at the mall. And with Christmas looming ever closer, tills are sure to be ringing at the clothes, card and toy shops at the site.

Do you recognise some of the brands from over the years or can you spot yourself among the shoppers?

1987 – Shoppers enjoying the Christmas decorations outside

the Argos store