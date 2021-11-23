Glen Campbell: When the Rhinestone Cowboy rode out for the last time in Aberdeen

Country legend Glen Campbell showed his True Grit when he performed for the final time in Aberdeen 10 years ago.

Campbell had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and it was in its early stages when he played two gigs at the Music Hall as part of his farewell tour.

He took to the stage after setting aside his fear of a disease that would eventually rob him of the ability to remember some of his own lyrics.

Campbell bravely opened up his struggle with the disease for others to see.

Wichita Lineman

Here was one of the most revered guitarists of his generation; the indelible voice of classic hits like Gentle On My Mind, Wichita Lineman and Rhinestone Cowboy.

He went on to secure eight Grammy awards and counted Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and John Wayne among his friends in the 1960s and 70s.

Campbell spoke to the Evening Express before the two gigs on November 22 and 23 2011 and shared memories of his friendship with Elvis which was to last 20 years.

He said: “I met Elvis for the first time in Albuquerque, in 1957.

“I went backstage and there was complete hysteria with all these girls screaming for Elvis.

“We went on to become close friends.

“When we worked together in the studio there were times when we would just mess about, because Elvis loved to play practical jokes.

“When Elvis died I was in Vegas playing a show.

“A security guard told me after I came off stage.

“I just sat on my own and cried and cried.

“I still miss him even now.”

In 1969 he sold more records than The Beatles which was also the year he branched out into acting with a starring role alongside John Wayne in True Grit.

“Movies were never going to be part of my career, that was never on my mind,” he said.

“All I was focusing on was playing music and writing songs.

“That was it.

“My role in True Grit came about because John Wayne liked my music and said ‘I want that man Glen Campbell in the movie’.

“And when The Duke wanted something, he got it.

“Movies weren’t really for me though because I was never comfortable with all that waiting around on the film set for something to happen.

“I am too impatient.”

Campbell said his Granite City swansong would be special because he could trace his family back seven generations to the Campbells of Argyll.

He said: “It is the Goodbye Tour so it will be emotional when I play that final show in Aberdeen.

“Having that show in Scotland has extra significance as I have ancestors from that country.

“I have an emotional bond with Scotland, and Ireland, and it is almost like a homecoming when I am there.

“The ocean in Scotland is special to me, I love to hear the waves crashing.

“Playing in Scotland has always held a place in my heart.

“I aim to put on a memorable show.”

Aberdeen farewell

Campbell performed songs over two nights in Aberdeen from his back catalogue and his new album Ghost On Canvas which was a raw return to basics.

Alzheimer’s didn’t seem to have affected his voice nor his guitar playing, although his band prompted him as to what he was going to sing next.

Campbell performed all his timeless classics, and seemed to be having as much fun as the audience, even when occasionally losing his way a little.

Set highlights during the 19-song concert included Gentle On My Mind, By The Time I Get To Phoenix, Southern Nights, Rhinestone Cowboy and Wichita Lineman.

The Evening Express review said: “A saint among singers, a prince among performers, Glen has spent decades mastering his craft until it now looks so natural and so effortless.

“Backed superbly by, amongst others, his daughter Ashley’s lively banjo picking and his trusty pianist of 35 years, TJ Kuenster, Glen rattled off some of his most famous tracks.

“And who could fail to be moved by his impeccable guitar solo during Wichita Lineman?

“The evening wasn’t devoted entirely to old favourites, however, as songs from this year’s Ghost On The Canvas album matched up to such an inspiring back catalogue.

“The word may be overused but the man is a true legend.

“All that’s left to say is, thanks for the memories Glen.”

No regrets

The house lights went down and it was all over.

For the final time in Aberdeen.

As his time on stage started to wind down, did he have any regrets?

“No,” he said.

“I have no regrets as I have been very blessed.

“Over my career I have been lucky enough to do so many things.

“I have seen so many sights and befriended some truly great people.

“Every moment has been a true blessing.

“I couldn’t ask for more from my life.”

The farewell tour included an emotional goodbye at the Grammy Awards in February 2012 before retiring from the studio and stage in 2013.

He died at the age of 81 in 2017.

