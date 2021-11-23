Nostalgic Scottish Football books to add to your Christmas list

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dipping into Scottish football history, browse a selection of titles looking at different aspects of oor beautiful game.

All available to order just in time for Christmas, we start with a nostalgic look at football grounds across Scotland.

Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volume 2

Years in the making, the much-anticipated follow-ups to Lifted Over The Turnstiles (2018) are now available, just in time for Christmas.

Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volumes Two and Three complete a trilogy exploring Scottish football throughout the Black and White era.

Digging through thousands of photos, unearthing some negatives lying untouched for decades, Steve Finan’s latest titles feature a treasure trove of archive photos.

Starting in style, former Scotland Manager Craig Brown provides a fascinating foreword to Volume 2 before the football odyssey begins.

Making your way around Scotland, clubs featured include Aberdeen, Inverness, Forfar Athletic, Rangers and Dundee United.

Charting years of club history, highlights include stunning photographs of Pittodrie through the decades, the famous stadium evolving from photo to photo, alongside some wonderful crowd shots sure to catch the eye.

Featured chapters also look at stadium corners, stadium events away from football, segregation, dugouts and Hampden.

One of the finest stadiums in the Northern Hemisphere, look back at games where Hampden crowds reached well over 100,000!

Paired with Volume 3, this is the perfect football gift for the “auld heid” in the family.

Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volume 3

Former Scotland international, and student of the game, Leanne Crichton provides an insightful foreword to Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volume 3.

Available as a great-value pack with Volume 2, Steve Finan continues his nostalgic exploration of Scottish football clubs throughout the Black and White era.

Taken by photographers sent to grounds around Scotland, Volume 3 features hundreds of archive photos.

Covering famous grounds, games and players, featured clubs include St Johnstone, Dundee, Peterhead, Celtic and Ross County.

Steve also highlights things you don’t see at grounds anymore – a look back in time featuring a few laughs along the way.

Further chapters explore floodlights, tunnels, often-extreme weather conditions, football violence and one of history’s greatest ever football matches.

Contested by Real Madrid and an Eintracht Frankfurt side that had beaten Rangers on route to Hampden, the fifth European Final in 1960 still holds the record attendance for a European Cup Final.

Lifting the trophy after a 7-3 thriller, stars taking to the pitch that day included Ferenc Puskas (pictured scoring Madrid’s third), Di Stefano and Gento.

We Had A Dream – Scotland Internationals in the Black & White Era

Scotland joint top scorer, Denis Law provides the foreword for We Had A Dream – Scotland Internationals in the Black & White era.

Quite the treat for fans, particularly after reaching our first major tournament in over twenty long (for some!) years, We Had A Dream charts the highs and lows of the Scottish National Team from the 1920s right through to the 1978 World Cup.

A fascinating step back in time, discover or rediscover memories from decades gone by on a nostalgic journey to remember.

Relive days when Hampden cheered on some of the finest players Scotland has ever produced including Dalglish, Bremner, Jordan and Johnstone.

Travelling back a little further, read about Hughie Gallacher (a man with more goals than caps), one of the Wembley Wizards, and Scotland’s disastrous showing at the 1954 World Cup.

Featuring hundreds of never-before-seen photos charting the best and worst of times, this is a wonderful look at oor national team and the perfect gift for a football person.

The Red Army – Celebrating Dons Supporters

Richard Gordon provides a fitting foreword to a football book with a difference – one celebrating the Red Army.

There has never been a book like this! Over two hundred photos, many lain in archives unseen for decades, provide a record of the Red Army experience.

Rivalries, the St Clair, Gothenburg, Fergie, Pittodrie and more, this book contains some breath-taking photos, a few likely featuring familiar faces, dipping into decades of Dons history.

