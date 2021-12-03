Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Past Times

Like Beatlemania: When ’80s pop heroes a-ha were mobbed by riotous Aberdeen fans

By Kirstie Waterston
December 3, 2021, 11:45 am
A-ha on stage at Aberdeen's Capitol as fans surge towards the stage in December 1986.

A-ha didn’t know what they were taking on when they jetted into Aberdeen for their sell-out gig 35 years ago.

The Norwegian heart-throbs were mobbed by love-struck fans the second they stepped off their plane and onto the runway at Aberdeen Airport in December 1986.

The pop trio landed in the Granite City on December 4 to kick off the UK leg of their world tour with the first date at Aberdeen’s Capitol.

Keen teen fans in Aberdeen had snapped up the a-ha tickets when they went on sale eight months beforehand, to guarantee seeing their pop idols.

Morten Harket of super group a-ha gets a warm welcome at Aberdeen Airport in 1986.

And much to the delight of young Aberdonians, a teachers’ strike coincided with the day of the concert meaning schools were closed.

The unexpected day off afforded a band of young devotees the opportunity to travel to the airport to greet a-ha as they touched down in Scotland for the first time.

Superfan 13-year-old Kathryn Atkinson waited patiently at the airport from 7.30am in the hope of glimpsing the ’80s icons – and her efforts paid off.

The Aberdeen Grammar pupil’s determination was rewarded when she got an autograph and quick chat with lead singer Morten Harket, and presented him with Archie – Aberdeen Airport’s bear mascot.

Part of the capacity crowd – mainly consisting of Aberdeen schoolgirls – at The Capitol for the a-ha gig.

The rest of the band swept arrivals to a waiting coach, but Morten was besieged by swooning fans clamouring for autographs.

One Aberdeen schoolgirl had a novel way of capturing the attention of her favourite pop pin-up.

Bridge of Don pupil Anne Christine Espedal was Norwegian herself and turned Morten’s head by calling to him in their native language.

Unfortunately, Anne didn’t have a ticket for the gig, but said she would go along to the Capitol anyway and was prepared to pay up to £20 to see the “wonderful band” if there was one available on the night.

Lead singer Morten Harket of a-ha during the Aberdeen concert.

Speaking to the Evening Express, Morten said: “It is my first visit to Scotland. The problem is we won’t actually get much chance to see Scotland.

“But I’m hoping to get another opportunity to look around when we do another gig here.”

A-ha were certainly made very welcome on their first trip to Scotland and the hero’s welcome continued on stage that night.

The Take On Me hitmakers were greeted by “a sea of screaming, waving and stomping fans” at the Capitol.

A-ha on stage, from left, Paul Waaktaar-Savoy, Morten Harket and Mags Furuholmen.

Morten and fellow bandmates guitarists Paul Waaktaar-Savoy and Magne Furuholmen were treated to “ear-splitting shrieks” from city schoolgirls from the moment the curtain went up to the end of the concert.

The pop sensations entertained 2000 fans in the packed venue with an hour-long set of hits from their 1985 debut album Hunting High and Low and the 1986 follow-up Scoundrel Days.

The rampaging fans’ conduct was was described as being akin to the frenzied scenes of Beatlemania in the 1960s.

Half an hour into the set, stewards were having to pull trampled fans to safety.

Frenzied fans raise their hands in homage to heart-throb Morten Harket.

Astounded Capitol manager Herbert Donald quipped: “I haven’t seen anything like this since the Bay City Rollers.”

Every time Morten went near the front of the stage “a forest of hands” shot up up to grab at him.

And the Press and Journal reviewer said of the concert said: “I would not have given lead signer Morten Harket much chance of living if he’d fallen into the fans in the front row.

“They’d have ripped him to pieces.”

Hit single Hunting High and Low lead into I’ll Be Losing You, with the band finished with Scoundrel Days.

A steward (pictured centre in a white top with his back to camera) is left helpless as young fans surge forward as their idols, a-ha arrive on stage at the Capitol.

There were hysterical scenes as the band returned for an encore of Take On Me, the song that propelled the synth stars to the top of the charts around the world.

As the band bid farewell to the Granite City, Morten put his life in his hands by stopping to shake hands with fans while leaving the stage.

But the 200 teens waiting outside in the rain hoping to catch a glimpse of their idols were left disappointed.

A-ha were whisked away minutes after the show ended to head south to Dundee where they were played the Caird Hall to similar scenes the following night.

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Past Times team

More from the Press and Journal