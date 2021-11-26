Red alert: Storms and surreal weather in the north-east through the decades

Storm Arwen will form the latest chapter in a history of wild weather that has battered the north and north-east since records began.

Within living memory is the notorious Great Gale of 1953.

That’s when winds of 120mph tore through quiet fishing villages, demolishing homes, crumbling sea walls, and leaving 10,000 acres of woodland flattened.

That episode became known as the “weekend of terror”.

In Ullapool, 22 boats were blown ashore and had to be dragged back into the sea.

While coastal communities were being battered by the colossal waves, inland communities such as Deeside were also suffering.

Thousands of acres of forests were wiped out by the winds and heavy snow.

The north-east was subject to further devastation in September 1969 when residents endured two weekends of savage gusts that sparked a slew of power cuts.

Less than a decade later, a violent gale pummelled the area yet again in 1976.

The high winds ripped down a giant seafront exhibition tent in Aberdeen, causing seven workmen to be rushed to hospital.

Just two years later another spell of tumultuous weather sank two ships and caused the worst floods the area had seen for 25 years.

More was to come in 1981 when the North Sea was whipped up into a violent frenzy, battering fishing boats, sinking a Norwegian coaster, setting an oil rig adrift and damaging another.

Some of the strongest lowland gusts ever recorded in the UK have been in Aberdeenshire – the most extreme being 123.4 knots (142mph) on February 13 1989 at Fraserburgh.

Inverurie Academy roof was swept off in the hurricane.

The winds also brought a section of roof from a tenement down on the street in Aberdeen with one car written off and five damaged.

Bringing things more up to date, Storm Frank swept through Scotland on December 30 2015, bringing flooding that devastated homes and businesses.

Non-stop rain landing on already wet ground, coupled with melting snow in the mountains, caused the River Dee to burst its banks at Ballater.

Soon, much of the village lay submerged in four feet of water and static caravans at Ballater Caravan Park floated down the raging river.

Part of the A93 Ballater to Braemar road was sent plunging into the Dee as the region was battered by the elements.

Abergeldie Castle near Balmoral was left teetering on the brink of collapse.

In late February 2018 freezing Arctic conditions swept across the UK from Eastern Europe and Russia which earned the name the Beast from the East.

Arctic blizzards and several feet of snow hit the area during the extreme weather event, which is said to have been caused by sudden stratospheric warming.