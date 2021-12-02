Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Do you remember the ‘thundersnow’ and severe winter in Aberdeen in 2010?

By Kirstie Waterston
December 2, 2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Beach promenade empty and under a blanket of snow in November 2010.

Storm Arwen has devastated communities and caused the kind of catastrophic destruction not seen since the extreme ‘thundersnow’ weather phenomenon that swept the north-east 11 years ago.

Temperatures began to plunge at the end of November 2010, leading to the coldest December since Met Office records began.

Snow on the A90 at the Aberdeen-bound lane at the Murcar roundabout on November 29 2010.

But many Aberdonians will recall the cold snap that year also brought a rare weather event to the region – thundersnow.

The unusual phenomenon of thunder and lightning accompanied by snow occurs when freezing air moves over warm water.

Heavy snow on Foresterhill Road, Aberdeen, on November 26 2010.

The phenomenon was witnessed at Kinneff, near Stonehaven where residents reported seeing sheet lightning lasting for about half an hour during violent snowstorms.

The climactic conditions around Aberdeen and the North Sea late that November created the perfect storm.

Snow piled up in Sclattie Park in Aberdeen in late 2010.

But the chaos that ensued was less than perfect for many on November 28, with two to three hours of persistent snowfall in some areas following days of intermittent snow showers.

And some unlucky residents also reported being showered with golf-ball sized hailstones.

This poor soul was caught in the snow while waiting for a bus on the Great Northern Road in November 2010.

In scenes reminiscent of winters of yesteryear, inches of snow fell quickly across Aberdeen, with outlying areas in Aberdeenshire, Angus and Moray particularly badly affected.

The white stuff wreaked havoc across the whole region and continued for days.

Banchory High Street was covered in snow which lasted for weeks in late 2010.

The travel network ground to a halt with jack-knifed lorries, gridlocked roads and cancelled trains.

Aberdeen International Airport was forced to close its runway for a few hours due to dangers posed by drifting snow.

Tractors were required on the A95 at Mulben near Keith in Moray in December 2010.

Meanwhile, thousands of homes lost power with engineers desperately working around the clock to restore electricity to rural communities.

And with four inches of snowfall in just a few hours, more than 120 schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were closed to pupils.

A red deer stag crossing the road as it comes down from the hills to the River Clunie near Braemar to forage for food as snow continues to cover much of the UK in December 2010. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Residents hoping for respite and a thaw in the days after the thundersnow abated were left disappointed.

The temperature dropped as low as -8°C in some parts of inland Aberdeenshire, and the Met Office said in 2010 there was “no end in sight” during the unusually cold snap.

A pedestrian battling the snow in Stonehaven.

The chill continued into December and the average temperature that month for Scotland was -1°C (30°F).

As the poor weather continued, the impact was also felt on postal services during what is already a busy time of year for posties.

Pennan Road in Ellon was badly affected by compacted snow and ice in December 2010.

It wasn’t all misery, however, with many people – young and old – taking advantage of time off school, uni and work to enjoy snowing and sledging.

And there was great community spirit as people checked on elderly friends, neighbours and relatives.

Enjoying sledging near Stronsay Road, Mastrick, in November 2010 was Robert Swayer aged three.

A partial thaw in mid-December was followed by another cold front during the festive season, bringing more snow and ice, but with it came a white Christmas.

According to the Met Office, “the last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010” and “was extremely unusual, as not only was there snow on the ground at 83% of observing stations (the highest amount ever recorded) but snow or sleet also fell at 19% of stations”.

A dog walker trudging through the snow with his pooches on Thornhill Road, Elgin, in late 2010.

This year, Aberdeen is the bookies’ favourite for a white Christmas in Scotland with odds of 7/4, so although the white stuff hasn’t lingered in the city this time, it could reappear in a few weeks’ time.

But that will bring little comfort to those in rural areas still suffering from the fallout of last weekend’s weather.

Sledging in Westburn Park in November 2010, Laura Shaw with her dog, Dylan.

There has been an unprecedented impact on the power network with tens of thousands of homes still cut off the grid.

Storm Arwen may only have lasted a few hours and the initial snow chaos lasted a few days, but it could be weeks before some communities are fully connected and back to normal.

Ian Bromley of Old Skene Road, Westhill, clearing snow from his drive in December 2010.



