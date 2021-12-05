The Aberdonian – Causewayend School through the years

There a plenty of big grins – and even what looks suspiciously like a yawn – as pupils of Aberdeen’s Causewayend School pose for the camera.

The primary at Mounthooly opened its doors to 680 youngsters in 1877.

But the school bell would ring for the final time in 2008 after the council earmarked it for closure in a bid to make savings.

The site is now home to a different kind of learner – university students. The Victorian building was transformed by Unite and opened as student accommodation in 2016.

Here the Aberdonian takes a look back at the school over the decades. Are you pictured among the pupils?