The Aberdonian – Causewayend School through the years

By Reporter
December 5, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 5, 2021, 5:25 pm
Primary 7 Nicolaas Soek using a quill in 1981.
Primary 7 Nicolaas Soek using a quill in 1981.

There a plenty of big grins – and even what looks suspiciously like a yawn – as pupils of Aberdeen’s Causewayend School pose for the camera.

The primary at Mounthooly opened its doors to 680 youngsters in 1877.

But the school bell would ring for the final time in 2008 after the council earmarked it for closure in a bid to make savings.

The site is now home to a different kind of learner – university students. The Victorian building was transformed by Unite and opened as student accommodation in 2016.

Here the Aberdonian takes a look back at the school over the decades. Are you pictured among the pupils?

1992 – Primary one pupils take their positions for our photographer in October 1992.
1991 – Causewayend School pupils Shona Bain and Michael McCafferty, both aged 11, were set to jet off to London to appear on BBC’s quiz show The Movie Game.
1992 – Making music – the primary one class of Causewayend Primary School in January 1992.
1992 – Causewayend pupils, from left, Kevin Chan, Heather Bavidge and Nikita Tonsic try out the school’s new climbing frame.
1994 – Mrs Moir’s class line up to get their photograph taken at Causewayend School.
1979 – Dutch pupils, 10-year-old Jurrien van der Berg and Ester Hans, 11, look at two editions of their paper and the Evening Express centenary supplement as part of an EE project.
1992 – Five-year-old Jane Annand gives her doll a hug.
1994 – Saadiah Gray and Paul Smith select a book from the library corner.
1984 – Laura Milne and her Yorkshire terrier Cindy are the centre of attention for, from left, Diane Bartlett, Michelle Beaton, Nikki Sinclair, Julie Armour and Nichola Morton.
1984 – Budding gardener Steven Johnstone, 5, Aberdeen, inspects the plants he bought at the school’s carnival.
1992 – Andrea Webster, 5, enjoys some telephone time at Causewayend Primary School.
1988 – Primary 6/7 pupils who were performing The Wizard of Oz.
1979 – Teacher Alex Williams and pupils Susan Berrie, Sonia Morrice, Scott Gavin, John Riach, Scott Nicol and Lee Armstrong on a visit to the Evening Express’s library to research a history project.

