The Aberdonian: Shopping through the years

By Reporter
December 12, 2021, 5:00 pm
1992 - Sarah, Marie, Lesley and Shonagh love the denim look at Union Street store Flip
Tills will be ringing in Aberdeen as shoppers hit the stores to make sure they have the perfect present for under the Christmas tree as the countdown to the festivities is truly under way.

This week the Aberdonian takes a look through the shopping experience over the decades from getting in the weekly grocery shop, eyeing up the latest fashions on Aberdeen’s Union Street and even spotting Santa at a department store during the festive season.

Do you recognise any familiar faces among the shoppers or perhaps you were one of the people behind the counter serving customers? And can you remember all the shops in the city from yesteryear such as Esslemont and Macintosh, Flip, Fine Fare and House of Fraser?

 

1983 – Santa and his helpers prepare a prize £1000 of goods display in the city centre
1972 – A young sister and brother eye the Christmas presents on display in a shop window
1971 – A queue begins to form at the supermarket as people stock up on supplies ahead of Christmas
1990 – Esslemont and Macintosh’s fashion department has undergone a £1 million refurbishment
1970 – Women shopping ahead of Christmas at Fine Fare
1991 – Norco delicatessens are hosting their own Food Tasting Festival throughout the region
1977 – Norco delicatessens are hosting their own Food Tasting Festival throughout the region
1963 – Prams were a popular Christmas present for young girls
1995 – Helping with the shopping at Iceland are sisters Alison, 5, and Fiona Kerr
1992 – Sarah, Marie, Lesley and Shonagh love the denim look at Union Street store Flip
1970 – A view of the repairs counter at a recently renovated city centre jeweller’s shop
1991 – Choristers Robin Mogendorff, left, and Scott Milne serenade Santa and customers at House of Frasers
1992 – Debbie Ross with her daughters Joanna, 3, and three-month-old Georgia and a fully-laden trolley at a local supermarket
1976 – Gisela Milne serves a customer in her husband’s shop in Banchory

