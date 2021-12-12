The Aberdonian: Shopping through the years

Tills will be ringing in Aberdeen as shoppers hit the stores to make sure they have the perfect present for under the Christmas tree as the countdown to the festivities is truly under way.

This week the Aberdonian takes a look through the shopping experience over the decades from getting in the weekly grocery shop, eyeing up the latest fashions on Aberdeen’s Union Street and even spotting Santa at a department store during the festive season.

Do you recognise any familiar faces among the shoppers or perhaps you were one of the people behind the counter serving customers? And can you remember all the shops in the city from yesteryear such as Esslemont and Macintosh, Flip, Fine Fare and House of Fraser?