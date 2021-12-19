Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Past Times

The Aberdonian: Joyful and triumphant Evening Express carol concerts through the years

By Reporter
December 19, 2021, 5:00 pm
1999 - A trombonist, with her instrument suitably decorated, plays for the younger children
1999 - A trombonist, with her instrument suitably decorated, plays for the younger children

For more than 50 years the Evening Express Christmas Concert has spread festive cheer in the city.

The annual event – which was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic – sees schoolchildren and local performers get in the Christmas spirit with carols and festive favourites.

This year’s event took place at the P&J live for the first time on December 12 and featured heartwarming performances by youngsters from across the city.

Here The Aberdonian takes a look back at some of the Evening Express carol concerts held over the decades. Do you recognise anyone in the photos or perhaps you were one of the pupils taking your turn in the spotlight?

1989 – The audience give fine voice to some seasonal Christmas carols at the annual concert.
1990 – Cults Academy Barbershop Group sing A Marshmallow World at Christmas under conductor Moira Hunter.
1988 – Aberdeen Music Centre Brass Band performing Christmas favourites.
1986 – Conductor Jim Anderson helps junior soloist Abbie Carr conduct the last verse of Away in a Manger.
1980 – Santa Claus chats to an audience member during a break in proceedings.
1981 – Conductor Jim Anderson helps junior soloist Abbie <br />Carr conduct the last verse of Away in a Manger.
1991 – Father Christmas squeezes through the brass band with his bag of booty during the concert.
1978 – Father Christmas squeezes through the brass band with his bag of booty during the concert.
1990 – The Hazlehead Academy Orchestra and mass choirs are led by conductor Jim Anderson.
1976 – One of the young singers performs some Christmas music.
1991 – Jim Anderson leads the Aberdeen Music Centre Choirs and Brass Band along with the Portlethen Primary School Choir.
1982 – Music teacher Anne Garden plays for the choir of Aberdeen Music Centre Primary Schools.
1983 – Mile End primary kids singing Good King Wenceslas are Sarah Wilson, Lynn Wisely and Lesley Anderson.
1973 – The Evening Express Carol Concert at Aberdeen Music Hall in December 1973.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Past Times team

More from the Press and Journal