The Aberdonian: Joyful and triumphant Evening Express carol concerts through the years

For more than 50 years the Evening Express Christmas Concert has spread festive cheer in the city.

The annual event – which was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic – sees schoolchildren and local performers get in the Christmas spirit with carols and festive favourites.

This year’s event took place at the P&J live for the first time on December 12 and featured heartwarming performances by youngsters from across the city.

Here The Aberdonian takes a look back at some of the Evening Express carol concerts held over the decades. Do you recognise anyone in the photos or perhaps you were one of the pupils taking your turn in the spotlight?