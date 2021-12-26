The Aberdonian: Looking back at snowy days By Reporter December 26, 2021, 11:45 am 1968 - Graeme McKay, Gordon Raitt and Simon Shepherd make for the sledging slopes in Hazlehead [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Living in Scotland means there is little guarantee of having a white Christmas. But fresh snow in winter can really make the season feel festive, so we’re taking a look back at snowy days. Can you see anyone you know who was out and about? 1968 – Stewart Leslie and Brian Spence on the slopes near Springfield Road, Mastrick 1973 – Shoppers in the Mastrick district of Aberdeen struggle through blizzard-like conditions 1972 – Pupils battle their way back from classes at Lumphanan 1984 – Anna Hanks of High Street, Kemnay, is pulled along on her sledge by her mother, Maureen 1972 – A big traffic hold-up on the dual carriageway at Westburn Road, Aberdeen 1969 – Mr E Buchan and Mr E Knowles feeding sheep in a field at Cairntradlin Farm, Kinnellar 1968 – The Ruthrieston Hockey Club, Aberdeen, held its Hockey Carnival in the snow at Aberdeen Links 1984 – The Norco milkman in Craigiebuckler digs himself out of the deep snow as one of his customers lends a hand 1981 – Passengers had to get out and push when a heavy snowfall made Westburn Road, Aberdeen, difficult for traffic 1969 – Children struggle through five-foot drifts in Northfield during the winter of 1968/69 1984 – ‘Big Mac’, the snowplough, is flanked by driver Bill Brown, right, and Andy Wilson 1968 – Angus McLaren, 10, feeds a lamb at Cullaird Farm, two miles from Inverness 1985 – David Lomont checking for weather damage at the Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar 1969 – Locals at Hazlehead were rewarded with a winter wonderland of snow-laden fir trees and winter sunshine 1980 – Snow transformed the playground of Rothienorman School into a winter wonderland Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Tags old photos snow More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times Alistair MacLean: Meet the Gaelic-speaking Highlander whose Arctic heroics fuelled his books December 27, 2021 Past Times The Aberdonian: Magic memories of Christmas December 26, 2021 Past Times Duchess of Argyll’s divorce case sparked a very British scandal in 1963 December 26, 2021 More from the Press and Journal 1872 Cup: First leg at Scotstoun postponed after number of Warriors test positive for Covid-19 Athletics: Clark, Simpson and Metro Aberdeen trio among north-east athletes to taste success in 2021 Covid-hit Caley Thistle getting set for midweek return against Dunfermline Athletic NFU Scotland VP accuses Tesco of not stocking enough Scotch Beef Soaring bills, stressed relationships and home schooling anxiety – what the statistics say about family life in Covid Charlie Rowley assesses the race for the Highland League title