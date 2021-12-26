Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Past Times

The Aberdonian: Looking back at snowy days

By Reporter
December 26, 2021, 11:45 am
1968 - Graeme McKay, Gordon Raitt and Simon Shepherd make for the sledging slopes in Hazlehead
1968 - Graeme McKay, Gordon Raitt and Simon Shepherd make for the sledging slopes in Hazlehead

Living in Scotland means there is little guarantee of having a white Christmas.

But fresh snow in winter can really make the season feel festive, so we’re taking a look back at snowy days.

Can you see anyone you know who was out and about?

1968 – Stewart Leslie and Brian Spence on the slopes near Springfield Road, Mastrick
1973 – Shoppers in the Mastrick district of Aberdeen struggle through blizzard-like conditions
1972 – Pupils battle their way back from classes at Lumphanan
1984 – Anna Hanks of High Street, Kemnay, is pulled along on her sledge by her mother, Maureen
1972 – A big traffic hold-up on the dual carriageway at Westburn Road, Aberdeen
1969 – Mr E Buchan and Mr E Knowles feeding sheep in a field at Cairntradlin Farm, Kinnellar
1968 – The Ruthrieston Hockey Club, Aberdeen, held its Hockey Carnival in the snow at Aberdeen Links
1984 – The Norco milkman in Craigiebuckler digs himself out of the deep snow as one of his customers lends a hand
1981 – Passengers had to get out and push when a heavy snowfall made Westburn Road, Aberdeen, difficult for traffic
1969 – Children struggle through five-foot drifts in Northfield during the winter of 1968/69
1984 – ‘Big Mac’, the snowplough, is flanked by driver Bill Brown, right, and Andy Wilson
1968 – Angus McLaren, 10, feeds a lamb at Cullaird Farm, two miles from Inverness
1985 – David Lomont checking for weather damage at the Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar
1969 – Locals at Hazlehead were rewarded with a winter wonderland of snow-laden fir trees and winter sunshine
1980 – Snow transformed the playground of Rothienorman School into a winter wonderland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Past Times team

More from the Press and Journal