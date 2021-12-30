Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Red Hot Highland Fling: The rise of Inverness as a Hogmanay hoolie capital

By Susy Macaulay
December 30, 2021, 5:00 pm
The pandemic has seen the past two Inverness Hogmanay parties cancelled, just as the Red Hot Highland Fling was gaining a national reputation and attracting more visitors.

As the pandemic cuts a swathe through Hogmanay celebrations for the second year running, it’s good to remember the way we were.

It feels like a long time ago that Highlanders got together in the streets to revel the night away in a Hogmanay hoolie with a reputation for friendliness and bonhomie.

Who knew on December 31 2019, that the increasingly popular Red Hot Highland Fling wouldn’t be back for two years and much-loved compere comedian Craig Hill would have to keep his trademark pink kilt and wicked banter under wraps, perhaps retiring early this year with a mug of cocoa instead.

Comedian Craig Hill  has compered many Inverness Hogmany street parties. Sandy McCook

It’s hard to believe now but there was quite an outcry when it was decided to switch Inverness’s public Hogmanay party from the town centre in 1997.

Members of the public and businesses alike inundated the organisers, the Inverness Project, with objections to the idea- taking the street party away from the streets seemed unthinkable.

The decision had been made following safety concerns after more than 5,000 people crowded the Highland capital for the Christmas lights switch-on.

The event was described as a shambles, and the police welcomed the idea of moving the party across the river to Bught Park, a 15-minute walk from the town centre.

Hogmanay revellers at the Bught Park, Inverness in 1997.

Unprecedented security was put in place with more than 10,000 revellers expected to attend.

The party started on the High Street with the Ben Wyvis pipe band, before shifting to Bught park.

Any misgivings about the event soon faded as Celtic band Wolfstone enthralled the crowds leading up to fireworks at midnight.

Police praised the behaviour of the public while noting that having the party in the Bught halved the number of people.

Nonetheless, the stage was set for future Hogmanay nights away from the town centre.

Fireworks display at Inverness Cathedral on the banks of the River Ness. Ken Macpherson.

Inverness became a city in 2000, and the following Hogmanay saw a doubling of visitors to a Riverlights spectacular, with an early-evening fireworks display and laser show, and the switching on of new illuminations along the banks of the River Ness.

The weather has taken its toll on several Inverness Hogmanay parties over the past two decades.

In 2010, heavy snowfall and deteriorating weather saw the show cancelled- but somehow the message didn’t get through to the Red Hot Chilli Pipers who turned up only to find the event cancelled.

Members of Red Hot Chilli Pipers are happy to make it through the bad weather in 2010 despite the Inverness Hogmanay party being cancelled.

In 2007, the city gloated just a little as Edinburgh’s celebrations were cancelled due to weather, but Inverness put on a spectacular launch to the Highland Year of Culture, despite gale warnings.

Strong winds didn’t stop Hogmanay celebrations in Inverness in 2007. Ken Macpherson.

Now based in the Northern Meeting Park, the Highland capital’s Hogmanay shindig has grown to become ‘the biggest hoolie in the Highlands.’

Breabach entertain the crowd at Inverness’s Red Hot Highland Fling Hogmanay celebrations. Paul Campbell.

Bands such as Tide Lines, Braebach, Blazin Fiddles, Skippinish, Dorec-A-Belle and the Trad Project have had audiences jumping, singing and dancing in recent years.

The crowds have been bumper, the atmosphere family-friendly, and relations with the law have been most cordial.

Inverness Merkinch community policeman Norman MacLeod, is given a hug by Syvona Fraser, 16, at the Inverness Hogmanay Street Party in 2019. AJL.

There’s no doubt many Invernessians, and those who used to come into the city for the night from further afield, will redouble their celebrations next Hogmanay if, pandemic and weather permitting, the Red Hot Highland Fling can rise again to ring in the New Year with laughter and music.

