The Aberdonian: Aberdeen Arts Centre through the years

Aberdeen Art Centre has been entertaining young and old since 1963 with pantos, musicals, plays and much more.

The building started life in 1828 as The North Parish Church and was designed by City Architect John Smith.

The church closed its doors in the 1950s and after a £53,000 conversion reopened as the Aberdeen Arts Centre.

As well as hosting an array of shows, the venue runs classes for youngsters aged 3-18, focusing on drama and musical theatre.

Here, the Aberdonian takes a look book at the centre. Do you recognise any of the shows in the photos? Or were you one of the youngster pictured taking part in a workshop?