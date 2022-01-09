Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Past Times

The Aberdonian: Aberdeen Arts Centre through the years

By David Bradley
January 9, 2022, 11:45 am
1990 - It was puppet showtime for these youngsters as a week-long workshop for marionette building at the Arts Centre came to an end
1990 - It was puppet showtime for these youngsters as a week-long workshop for marionette building at the Arts Centre came to an end

Aberdeen Art Centre has been entertaining young and old since 1963 with pantos, musicals, plays and much more.

The building started life in 1828 as The North Parish Church and was designed by City Architect John Smith.

The church closed its doors in the 1950s and after a £53,000 conversion reopened as the Aberdeen Arts Centre.

As well as hosting an array of shows, the venue runs classes for youngsters aged 3-18, focusing on drama and musical theatre.

Here, the Aberdonian takes a look book at the centre. Do you recognise any of the shows in the photos? Or were you one of the youngster pictured taking part in a workshop?

1991 – Three-year-old Hannah Maitland and Paisley McHugh, 7, rehearse their lines for the show Stepping Out 91
1991 – Five students awarded £50 grants towards arts courses by Aberdeen Arts Centre Association’s Marcelle Morrison Fund receive the gifts from the wife of Aberdeen’s Lord Provost, Susan Robertson, centre
1963 – The stage and auditorium of Aberdeen Arts Centre in 1963
1993 – Alison Ross, right, and Yen Ling, both 10, work on a wedding montage at a class at the arts centre
1961 – Workmen have a break on the scaffolding at the North and Trinity Church, which was being converted into an adult education and civic arts centre
1985 – A musical interlude for youngsters at one of the children’s creative arts workshops
1985 – Some of the children involved in a music and art session at the centre show off their mural
1968 – The building housing Aberdeen Arts Centre started life as the home of the North Parish Church and was designed by John Smith, the city architect of Aberdeen, based on St Pancras Church, London, and opened in 1831.
1988 – Showing off the masks they made during an open day at Aberdeen Arts Centre are, from left, David Robertson, Pauline Banner and Edwin Howard
1981 – Aberdeen painter Raymond Finch busy repainting the clock faces on the tower of the Arts Centre building
1991 – Five-year-olds Heather Hoy, left, and Kelly Williamson, both of whom were playing Pinocchio in the arts centre show, are caught measuring their noses<img loading="lazy" class="size-large wp-image-3816627" style="font-size: 16px" src="https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/01/61d5c344dcb9a3.40552295-1yudzy72c-380x564.jpg" alt="" width="380" height="564" srcset="https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/01/61d5c344dcb9a3.40552295-1yudzy72c-380x564.jpg 380w, https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/01/61d5c344dcb9a3.40552295-1yudzy72c-121x180.jpg 121w, https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/01/61d5c344dcb9a3.40552295-1yudzy72c-768x1139.jpg 768w, https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/01/61d5c344dcb9a3.40552295-1yudzy72c-1035x1536.jpg 1035w, https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/01/61d5c344dcb9a3.40552295-1yudzy72c-1380x2048.jpg 1380w, https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/01/61d5c344dcb9a3.40552295-1yudzy72c-251x372.jpg 251w, https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/01/61d5c344dcb9a3.40552295-1yudzy72c-57x84.jpg 57w, https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/01/61d5c344dcb9a3.40552295-1yudzy72c-32x48.jpg 32w, https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/01/61d5c344dcb9a3.40552295-1yudzy72c-776x1152.jpg 776w, https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/01/61d5c344dcb9a3.40552295-1yudzy72c-scaled.jpg 1725w" sizes="(max-width: 380px) 100vw, 380px" />1989 – Dick Whittington, played by Susan Rhind, and cat (Scott Christie) meet Gertie the Cook (Stuart Youngston) during rehearsals for Attic Theatre’s panto
1983 – Inner Stage Theatre Company members, from left, Trisha Harvey, Karen Berry, Rick Davnall, Frances Shepherd and Patricia Dow struggle with one of the props for their production of Grease at Aberdeen Arts Centre

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Past Times team

More from the Press and Journal