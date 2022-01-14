When Jacob Rees-Mogg was almost beaten up when he entered Scottish politics in 1997 When Jacob Rees-Mogg left his Bentley behind and went to Fife, he soon found himself in trouble. By Graeme Strachan January 14, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: January 14, 2022, 1:59 pm Jacob Rees-Mogg entered politics in Fife in 1997. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags douglas ross Henry McLeish Jacob Rees Mogg More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times Charles Alexander of Aberdeen: Legendary truck yard forged a place in workers’ hearts January 14, 2022 Past Times Jocky Wilson: Scot was ‘the loveable rogue’ who became the best darts player in the world January 14, 2022 Past Times ‘It was mad’: Grange Hill actress on Trisha Yates, Tucker Jenkins and her time on beloved TV show January 13, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Six Elgin City players cited as Scottish FA announce raft of betting charges Here’s what all 6 Scottish Tory MPs say about Boris Johnson’s lockdown party scandal ‘Funeral of democracy’ – Extinction Rebellion to hold a silent protest in Inverness Elgin City: Ross Draper extends loan from Cove Rangers until the end of the season Final phase of Drumnadrochit water upgrade gets underway next week Highland League Cup: Rescheduled second round dates confirmed