The Aberdonian – Heading back to school at Upper Westfield primary

Take a stroll down memory lane as we look back at Upper Westfield primary school in Aberdeen.
Our photographs give a glimpse of the fun youngsters had at the school during the seventies, eighties and nineties – from digging in to plants trees to following the yellow brick road in a production of the Wizard of Oz.
Were you one of the pupils lifting a trophy for the netball team or creating Christmas tree bells?
1987 – Linda Dear with pupils of her school of dancing ready to take the stage.
1987 – Primary 1 pupil Nicola Reith shows her painting of Santa to classmates – part of the festive decorations.
1979 – William Stoddart, of Oldmachar Community Council, with the trophy won by the school in the Top Team quiz competition final.
1987 – Teacher Barbara Burgess discusses the cut-out jungle animals pupils of her Primary 4/5 class have made.
1987 – Primary 5 pupils plant trees supplied by the council’s leisure and recreation department.
1992 – Primary 1 pupils smile for the camera.
1987 – All eyes are on Smartie the guinea pig as he tucks into a tasty meal from children in Primary 3/4.
1981 – Dons star Jim Leighton presented the Primary League 2 Championship Trophy and Barratt Cup to the football team, and the Oldmachar Community Council Cup to the netball team.
1987 – A Clydesdale delivers a cartload of acer trees from Aberdeen district’s leisure and recreation department.
2000 – Pupils taking part in a dress rehearsal for a production of The Wizard Of Oz.
Launching an anti-vandalism scheme, from left, are Christopher Robb, Mark Ross, Kara McCurrach, Gavin Cowieson, Laura Smith and Claire Pridham.
1994 – Dressing up are ‘housewife’ Elaine Donald and ‘policeman’ Jack Christie.
1987 – Primary 2 pupils Gillian Wilson, left, and Joanne Mitchell craft Christmas tree bells.
1993 – The school netball team proudly display the Aberdeen and District Rosebowl.
1992 – Primary 1 classmates Connor Montgomery and Sarah Allen, both 4, clown around with their funny faces.
