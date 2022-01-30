The Aberdonian – Heading back to school at Upper Westfield primary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Take a stroll down memory lane as we look back at Upper Westfield primary school in Aberdeen.

Our photographs give a glimpse of the fun youngsters had at the school during the seventies, eighties and nineties – from digging in to plants trees to following the yellow brick road in a production of the Wizard of Oz.

Were you one of the pupils lifting a trophy for the netball team or creating Christmas tree bells?