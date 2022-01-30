Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Aberdonian – Heading back to school at Upper Westfield primary

By Reporter
January 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 30, 2022, 12:16 pm
1990 - Primary 6 pupils Debbie Sullivan, Jill Heenan, Christopher Blair and Gary Peel making a Christmas frieze during art class
Take a stroll down memory lane as we look back at Upper Westfield primary school in Aberdeen.

Our photographs give a glimpse of the fun youngsters had at the school during the seventies, eighties and nineties – from digging in to plants trees to following the yellow brick road in a production of the Wizard of Oz.

Were you one of the pupils lifting a trophy for the netball team or creating Christmas tree bells?

1987 – Linda Dear with pupils of her school of dancing ready to take the stage.
1987 – Primary 1 pupil Nicola Reith shows her painting of Santa to classmates – part of the festive decorations.
1979 – William Stoddart, of Oldmachar Community Council, with the trophy won by the school in the Top Team quiz competition final.
1987 – Teacher Barbara Burgess discusses the cut-out jungle animals pupils of her Primary 4/5 class have made.
1987 – Primary 5 pupils plant trees supplied by the council’s leisure and recreation department.
1992 – Primary 1 pupils smile for the camera.
1987 – All eyes are on Smartie the guinea pig as he tucks into a tasty meal from children in Primary 3/4.
1981 – Dons star Jim Leighton presented the Primary League 2 Championship Trophy and Barratt Cup to the football team, and the Oldmachar Community Council Cup to the netball team.
1987 – A Clydesdale delivers a cartload of acer trees from Aberdeen district’s leisure and recreation department.
2000 – Pupils taking part in a dress rehearsal for a production of The Wizard Of Oz.
Launching an anti-vandalism scheme, from left, are Christopher Robb, Mark Ross, Kara McCurrach, Gavin Cowieson, Laura Smith and Claire Pridham.
1994 – Dressing up are ‘housewife’ Elaine Donald and ‘policeman’ Jack Christie.
1987 – Primary 2 pupils Gillian Wilson, left, and Joanne Mitchell craft Christmas tree bells.
1993 – The school netball team proudly display the Aberdeen and District Rosebowl.
1992 – Primary 1 classmates Connor Montgomery and Sarah Allen, both 4, clown around with their funny faces.

 

