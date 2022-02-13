The Aberdonian: Aberdeen Journals appeals making a difference to communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Past Times

The Aberdonian: Aberdeen Journals appeals making a difference to communities

By Reporter
February 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
1979 - Express Line was boosted to the tune of £13.95 by the jumble sale efforts of Mastrick children Steven Price, Dawn Megahy, Keith Emslie, Andrea Price and Craig Scott
1979 - Express Line was boosted to the tune of £13.95 by the jumble sale efforts of Mastrick children Steven Price, Dawn Megahy, Keith Emslie, Andrea Price and Craig Scott

Over the years Aberdeen Journals has been involved in a number of appeals that with the help of our readers have raised money to support what matters – our communities.

The appeals have ranged from raising funds for a new community mini bus to aiding in the fight against cancer by helping provide hi-tech laser treatments at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The Aberdonian takes a look back at the difference these fundraising events have made over the decades.

In 1979 The Sign That Cares appeal raised money for a mini bus to help older people, while 1980 saw many of our readers put their best foot forward for The Jogwalk to help Friends of the Special Nursery.

Life-changing equipment was bought for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary thanks to  Evening Express readers and the Laser Line Fund in 1984. During a visit to the hospital, then Health Minister John McKay got a close-up look at the technology which was used to destroy pre-cancerous lesions.

Do you remember these appeals? Perhaps you were one of the Evening Express Jubilee Volunteers who raised funds for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Appeal or took part in the Cavitron Appeal.

 

1978 – Lord Provost William Fraser ready with the starter’s gun as David Bedford gets set to lead joggers
1984 – Health Minister John McKay is shown the equipment bought by Evening Express readers on his visit to ARI </p> <p>
1984 – All set to start their sponsored sit-ups for the Cavitron Appeal are members of Strathburn Keep Fit Club
1976 – A sponsored walk by Torry Academy pupils helped to boost the Sign That Cares appeal
1980 – Stuart Mathieson of Evening Express publicity blows up balloons for some eager youngsters at the Jogwalk
1981 – A blood gas analyser and sodium and potassium analyser machines bought with cash raised by the Evening Express
1979 – All set for the Express Line telephone appeal concert to be held in the Kaimhill Community Centre
1978 – Aberdeen housewives Dorothy Robb, Jess Durward and Alice Murray
1980 – Newlyweds Alastair and Roberta Kerr, of Bucksburn, go through their paces at the Jogwalk
1976 – Aberdeen Savings Bank teller Allison Matthew makes a donation to the Sign That Cares appeal
1973 – Muriel Knox wheeling her way towards funds for the Evening Express Lifeline Appeal
1972 – “Me and Sunbeam will have this can full in a week” is the cheerful promise from Lifeline’s latest recruit, 78-year-old Meg Mann
1977 – Best foot forward from these Airyhall Gardens Evening Express Jubilee Volunteers who raised £20 for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Appeal in Aberdeen from a jumble sale

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Past Times team

More from the Press and Journal