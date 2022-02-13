The Aberdonian: Aberdeen Journals appeals making a difference to communities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Over the years Aberdeen Journals has been involved in a number of appeals that with the help of our readers have raised money to support what matters – our communities.

The appeals have ranged from raising funds for a new community mini bus to aiding in the fight against cancer by helping provide hi-tech laser treatments at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The Aberdonian takes a look back at the difference these fundraising events have made over the decades.

In 1979 The Sign That Cares appeal raised money for a mini bus to help older people, while 1980 saw many of our readers put their best foot forward for The Jogwalk to help Friends of the Special Nursery.

Life-changing equipment was bought for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary thanks to Evening Express readers and the Laser Line Fund in 1984. During a visit to the hospital, then Health Minister John McKay got a close-up look at the technology which was used to destroy pre-cancerous lesions.

Do you remember these appeals? Perhaps you were one of the Evening Express Jubilee Volunteers who raised funds for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Appeal or took part in the Cavitron Appeal.