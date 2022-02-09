Corgi canine companions never far from the Queen’s side at Royal Deeside

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen once declared “my corgis are family”, so it’s no surprise that Her Majesty’s summer trips to Deeside have always been accompanied by her canine companions.

A mainstay throughout the Queen’s remarkable 70-year reign, the pampered pooches were part of the Crown before The Queen was ever on the throne.

It was her father King George VI that first instilled a love of dogs in the Queen, who has become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

In 1933 he brought home the first family pet, a Welsh Pembroke Corgi with a deep chestnut-red coat, that they named ‘Dookie’ – a nickname for Duke.

On her 18th birthday in 1944, the Queen was gifted a Corgi of her very own called Susan which even joined the princess on her honeymoon to Scotland in 1947 after marrying Prince Philip.

The dozens of Corgis she has owned throughout her reign are believed to have descended from Susan.

In 1949, Susan went into heat during a holiday at Balmoral and was flown back down south on a royal mail plane to meet a stud dog.

The match produced two puppies, Sugar and Honey, marking the start of the Queen’s dynasty of dogs.

Throughout her glorious reign, the Queen has been personally involved in the care and top-secret breeding of her beloved Corgis and Dorgis – the latter being a Corgi Daschund crossbreed.

Buckingham Palace has never been without a Corgi or Dorgi, and it is thought she has owned more than 30 of the faithful dogs.

The breeds were so synonymous with the Royal Family that two of her pets Holly and Willow – 14th generation descendants from Susan – even had starring roles in the London 2012 Olympic Games opening sketch.

But it’s not the first time the Queen’s dogs have tried to steal the limelight.

The dogs have always travelled in style and have been a familiar – and often amusing – sight for staff at Aberdeen’s railway station and airport any time the royals arrive for their summer stay at Balmoral trailed by packs of pooches.

And despite being commanded by Her Majesty the Queen, the corgis have been known for their cheeky and disobedient behaviour.

In 1952, the journey to Balmoral was delayed when the dogs gave their owners the slip on the royal train at Aberdeen Station.

And they were up to their old tricks again pulling a disappearing act on the Queen Mother at Wick Airport in 1957.

It was reported that Honey was reluctantly retrieved from the crowd of amused onlookers while royal aides frantically searched the runway for the runaway.

Corgis’ playful personality is said to be one of the many reasons the Queen has surrounded herself with the dogs.

Leading a life ruled by the Crown and its associated protocol could be lonely, and the constant companionship and affection from her pets has been very important to the Queen.

The late Prince Philip once described the Corgis as a “kind of therapy” for his wife.

Although waited on hand and foot herself, such has been her devotion to the dogs that she would often oversee their mealtimes and welfare herself.

The Queen would take them out for their daily walks while in Scotland and ensured they always enjoyed a life of luxury.

A careful breeding programme at Windsor has also ensured the Queen has always had a number of pure-bred Corgis at the palace.

Her pedigree puppies were never allowed to be sold or compete at dog shows, although the Queen is said to have gifted many to family and friends.

And in the 1960s, Foxy, Tiny, Pickles, Tinker, Mask, Rufus, Cindy and Brush were welcomed into the royal household and the canines were no strangers to Balmoral.

Like monarchs before her, Balmoral has been a retreat for the Queen where she could enjoy country pursuits and relaxing away from the glare of the public eye.

Deeside locals would often see Her Majesty behind the wheel of a landy, on horseback or striding through the glens – and her beloved dogs would never be far behind.

In 1981, the Queen turned heads at Aberdeen Airport when she jetted into the city with no fewer than 12 Corgis in tow destined for a summer break at Balmoral.

Eight hounds trotted off the royal plane before the Queen emerged leading a ninth, but the camera-shy canine needed a gentle nudge on the backside from Her Majesty to descend the steps.

On the return flight at Aberdeen, the Corgis hit the headlines again as the Queen found herself in the role of a lady-in-waiting to the impatient pups.

The Queen and Princess Margaret had to stand aside at the airport and wait in the wind and rain as the royal pets were carried onboard the flight taking them back to London.

In more recent years, the Queen reduced the number of her Corgis to a more manageable number, welcoming two new dogs to the family in the weeks around Prince Philip’s death in 2021.

Taking inspiration from Aberdeenshire, one of the new additions was named Muick after Loch Muick on the Balmoral estate, which was said to be one of the Queen’s favourite destinations.

And one that was sure to have had many happy memories for the Queen and the downtime she spent with her family and dogs at Balmoral.

Those corgis will continue to be by her side during this very special year.