Do you remember the Callander to Oban railway line? By Susy Macaulay February 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 26, 2022, 3:59 pm The Callander to Oban railway was a tremendous engineering feat and opened up the western Highlands to tourism from the Central Belt. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Nostalgist More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce: a hub to connect and collaborate May 1, 2022 Premium Content Past Times Ashley Road Primary: A glimpse at the 130-year-long school’s history May 1, 2022 Premium Content Past Times The end to Denis Law’s Manchester United career spoiled his pint in Aberdeen April 29, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Poll shows slump in Tory support after partygate as Labour moves into second place Tain 3-18 Campus: How we got here Planning ahead: Glamping pods approved at Dallas farm, community cafe proposed near Keith Premium Content How to troubleshoot new EV car sounds North-east scheme to suck Co2 from the air gathers steam Highlander Russell Fraser still dreaming of becoming a dotcom millionaire