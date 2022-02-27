The Aberdonian – Cat tales through the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Aberdonian – Cat tales through the years

By Reporter
February 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
When looking for a pet, cats can often be a contentious choice.

Perceived to be selfish or aloof, they can be dismissed as companions due to their independence, since “every cat owner knows, nobody owns a cat”.

However cats can be loving, playful and rewarding pets with the right care and attention.

Below, we’ve created a gallery of cats and their owners from years gone by. Perhaps one of these feline friends could help convince even the most stubborn of cat haters to change their ways.

1985 – Aberdeen cat breeder Jan Sharp is delighted with the litter just produced by her tortoise Birman cat.
1984 – Sandra Morrice’s Smokey helps himself to a small snack on the sly
1985 – Donald Mackenzie learning to deal with recently orphaned Hedges
1991 – Maureen Ross with her award-winning cats Angus, left, and Brandy
1993 – Aberdeen vet Andria Cayuin with Tegan, the first local cat to be vaccinated against feline leukaemia
1985 – Best in show at the Caledonian Cat Club’s show, Lucky, with owners Jean and John Nicol
1993 – Karen Burr, rehoming officer for the Cats Protection League, Inverurie, with one of her cats, Tootsie
1989 – Gail Ross with the cat she found in the engine compartment of her car
1978 – Oliver at “The Jint” (Aberdeen Joint Station) could be homeless after station alterations are finished
1990 – Tom is very happy indeed to be snuggled in the lap of his owner, Mr Nigel Moran
1989 – The outstretched left paw tells its own story.  Toots is hungry and needs her food
1989 – Elizabeth Burgess with her kittens after fears rat poison killed their parents
1990 – Brian and Carol Dawson reunited with their happy wanderer Zoe

