The Aberdonian – Cat tales through the years

When looking for a pet, cats can often be a contentious choice.
Perceived to be selfish or aloof, they can be dismissed as companions due to their independence, since “every cat owner knows, nobody owns a cat”.
However cats can be loving, playful and rewarding pets with the right care and attention.
Below, we’ve created a gallery of cats and their owners from years gone by. Perhaps one of these feline friends could help convince even the most stubborn of cat haters to change their ways.
Already a subscriber? Sign in
[[title]]
[[text]]