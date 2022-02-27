The Aberdonian – Cat tales through the years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When looking for a pet, cats can often be a contentious choice.

Perceived to be selfish or aloof, they can be dismissed as companions due to their independence, since “every cat owner knows, nobody owns a cat”.

However cats can be loving, playful and rewarding pets with the right care and attention.

Below, we’ve created a gallery of cats and their owners from years gone by. Perhaps one of these feline friends could help convince even the most stubborn of cat haters to change their ways.