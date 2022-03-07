Remembering the glory days and the lost shops of Aberdeen Market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Past Times

Remembering the glory days and the lost shops of Aberdeen Market

Aberdeen Market was the Granite City's go-to shopping mall in its heyday.
By Graeme Strachan
March 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Aberdeen Market holds a special place in the hearts of the city's shoppers.
Aberdeen Market holds a special place in the hearts of the city's shoppers.

Aberdeen Market was the Granite City’s go-to shopping mall in its heyday.

With brand names tending to dominate the high street, the market provided space for smaller, quirky businesses.

As the face of shopping changed across the city centre over the years, Aberdeen Market was a constant part of the story of the city’s retail development.

Newmarket Tapes was the place to go for all the latest releases in the 1970s and 1980s.
Newmarket Tapes was the place to go for all the latest releases in the 1970s and 1980s.

But nothing lasts forever.

The iconic shopping venues has had as many ups and downs as the mechanical firemen on ladders who used to delight children at its entrance.

Now it is sadly long past its sell-by date and the tired building is being knocked down to make way for a revamped Aberdeen Market costing £75m.

The New Market in 1992, when it was already suffering a downturn in trade.
The New Market in 1992, when it was already suffering a downturn in trade.

We have opened up our archives to take a look back at the history of Aberdeen Market, which featured around 500 square metres of shops in its glory days.

Life and times

The New Market was designed by architect Archibald Simpson in 1842 and gave Market Street its name.

The classical granite façade on Market Street led into a magnificent vaulted hall.

Aberdeen Market was always the place to go to find a bargain through the decades.
Aberdeen Market was always the place to go to find a bargain through the decades.

However, exactly 40 years to the day after it first opened, it was destroyed by a fire on Saturday April 29 1882.

More than 2,000 people were inside the busy market at the time of the fateful fire, which started at basket maker Robert Ogg’s stall.

Some willow baskets were accidently set alight and the entire shop went up in flames.

Aberdeen Market held an Easter festival competition by hiding small toy chicks around the indoor market in 1985.
Aberdeen Market held an Easter festival competition by hiding small toy chicks around the indoor market in 1985.

The fire spread quickly and reached the roof, eventually gutting the building.

The wise men of the Corporation recognised quality when they saw it.

It was rebuilt and reopened in 1883.

Aberdeen Market in 1971 after demolition work started on the building to make way for the new centre.
Aberdeen Market in 1971 after demolition work started on the building to make way for the new centre.

Just before the stairs was the hugely popular old Victorian coin slot called The House on Fire, which collected donations for the fire brigade.

One of the most famous shops was Maxwell’s.

Anyone who lost a button in Aberdeen knew just where to go to find a match.

A view of the upper floor of Aberdeen Market showing just a few of Maxwell's many departments in 1960.
A view of the upper floor of Aberdeen Market showing just a few of Maxwell’s many departments in 1960.

In 1960 Maxwell’s occupied a huge section of the upper hall, and along its range of stalls, shoppers could get anything from a box of Quality Street to a button for any occasion.

However, by the end of that decade, the market was on the wane.

A controversial decision was made to demolish the building and start again.

Sir William McEwan Younger performs the unveiling ceremony at the formal opening of the Aberdeen New Market in November 1974.
Sir William McEwan Younger performs the unveiling ceremony at the formal opening of the Aberdeen New Market in November 1974.

English poet John Betjeman was so impressed with the market that after a visit to Aberdeen, he wrote about it, saying: “My attention was seized by a huge wall of granite, so bold, so simple in design, so colossal in its pro­portions that I stood puzzled.

“I have seen nothing like it, before or since.”

Such was his fondness for the “magnificence” of the building, he added his voice to campaigns to save it from demolition.

View from the Green of the New Market building, showing the circular shape of the building at that end in March 1973.
View from the Green of the New Market building, showing the circular shape of the building at that end in March 1973.

But the protests were in vain.

The city was filled with sadness as the ‘old’ market closed its doors on January 6 1970.

The Victorian arcades and galleries were swept away in 1971 to make room for modern concrete and steel.

Merchant and Reid was a fish business that started life in 1985 at Aberdeen Market.
Merchant and Reid was a fish business that started life in 1985 at Aberdeen Market.

Not even its sturdy granite columns could stand in the way of progress.

The New Market was opened in 1974 by Scottish brewer and political activist Sir William McEwan Younger.

The opening of the £1m building was delayed because the three-day working week affected the various firms connected with fitting out the centre.

Shoppers line up at the butcher's counter in Aberdeen New Market in 1988.
Shoppers line up at the butcher’s counter in Aberdeen New Market in 1988.

It was a Mecca for shoppers – the cream of butchers, bakers, greengrocers and fishmongers laid out their stalls there.

In decades past thousands of shoppers thronged Aberdeen Market’s deal tables, which overflowed with books, toys and food.

There were places like Margaret Miles’ florist shop, while Newmarket Tapes provided all the new cassette tapes and albums for punters to enjoy.

New Market tapes pictured in 1981.
New Market tapes pictured in 1981.

But people started to turn their back on its small stores in favour of High Street chains.

The New Market struggled to retain the popularity of its predecessor with many of the stalls and shop units falling empty, and it was given a £500,000 facelift in 1992.

A state-of-the-art CCTV system and a new paint job in 2003 for the Union Street entrance, which had been blighted by graffiti, was aimed at helping to ensure the Aberdeen Market had a healthy future.

Aberdeen New Market annual summer fashion show in 1985 raised money for victims of the Bradford stadium disaster.
Aberdeen New Market annual summer fashion show in 1985 raised money for victims of the Bradford stadium disaster.

German art duo Herakut painted a dramatic painting on the outside of the building as part of the first Nuart Festival in 2017.

The much-loved old building is now on the brink of extinction.

But memories will always remain of the glory days of Aberdeen Market.

Interior view of the Aberdeen Market, taken in 1988.
An interior view of the Aberdeen Market, taken in 1988.

More like this:

Do you remember Esslemont and Macintosh? 134 years of quality and heritage at Aberdeen department store

Step back in time: Photographic memories of Aberdeen Woolworths

A bird’s eye view of the old communities of Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Past Times team

More from the Press and Journal