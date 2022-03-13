The Aberdonian: Ladies’ pipe bands through the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Aberdonian: Ladies’ pipe bands through the years

By Giada La Vite
March 13, 2022, 6:00 am
EE Memories. EE 1.10.2010. LITTLE DRUMMER: Popular mascot for Aberdeen Ladies' Pipe Band in 1979 was 16-month-old Nicola Mathieson, daughter of bass drum player Mrs Florence Mathieson, right. Wee Nicola was in the safe hands of Florence's mum when the band was playing. ABERDEEN JOURNALS Ltd. Used EE 12.2.1979. (79-736 Neg 17A).
In this week’s edition of The Aberdonian we are celebrating north-east Ladies Pipe Bands – take a look at the bands through the years.

It comes as no surprise that back in the day, a woman playing the bagpipes could raise some eyebrows.

Whether women should or shouldn’t have been allowed to take part in competitions was the subject of heated debate at the time.

‘No common ground with men’

Writing to the Piping Times in 1969, F. C. MacColl Botly, a man in charge of a number of English competitions, said: “Women pipers can, in their own field, be quite competent and a pleasure to listen to, but there is no common ground with men.”

Some argued that a lady should strive for elegance and that playing the instrument would only make her look ugly.

Others saw a woman wearing the traditional bagpiper’s attire as a caricature of male musicians.

Nevertheless, our very own Ladies’ Pipe Bands kept proudly playing. See pictures of their performances below:

1973 – Deeside Ladies Pipe Band members playing outside the Tree Tops Hotel in Aberdeen.
1986 – Deeside Ladies Pipe Band with the Black Memorial Trophy they won at the European Championships in Stranraer.
1980 – Young Craig Gillan with Heatherdale Ladies Pipe Band’s Lesley McIntosh and Angela Gibson.
1979 – Aberdeen Ladies Pipe Band mascot Nicola Mathieson, takes centre stage.
1978 – Bon-Accord Ladies Pipe Band’s Donna Hendry, left, and Marie Handsley at Oldmeldrum Sports.
1978 – Deeside Ladies Pipe Band members who beat 23 men’s teams to lift the Glen Douglas trophy.
1986 – Deeside Ladies became champion of champions in Grade 3 and won all five major championships.
1969 – The dancers of Bon Accord Ladies Pipe Band put on a show in Meadow Place, Tillydrone.
1988 – Kathryne Collie of Bon Accord Ladies Pipe Band plays a lament as the band seeks male members.
1986 – The Marchioness of Aberdeen hands Deeside Ladies’ Fiona Cruickshank the Grade 2 salver.
1960 – Ken Scott and his band harmonise with the Bon Accord Ladies at the Palace Ballroom.
1979 – Deeside Ladies Pipe Band members are all keyed up for their latest competition.
1970 – Deeside Ladies Pipe Band fresh from winning the women’s section at the World Championships.

