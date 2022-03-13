The Aberdonian: Ladies’ pipe bands through the years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In this week’s edition of The Aberdonian we are celebrating north-east Ladies Pipe Bands – take a look at the bands through the years.

It comes as no surprise that back in the day, a woman playing the bagpipes could raise some eyebrows.

Whether women should or shouldn’t have been allowed to take part in competitions was the subject of heated debate at the time.

‘No common ground with men’

Writing to the Piping Times in 1969, F. C. MacColl Botly, a man in charge of a number of English competitions, said: “Women pipers can, in their own field, be quite competent and a pleasure to listen to, but there is no common ground with men.”

Some argued that a lady should strive for elegance and that playing the instrument would only make her look ugly.

Others saw a woman wearing the traditional bagpiper’s attire as a caricature of male musicians.

Women pipers can, in their own field, be quite competent and a pleasure to listen to, but there is no common ground with men.” – F.C. MacColl Botly, to the Piping Times in 1969.

Nevertheless, our very own Ladies’ Pipe Bands kept proudly playing. See pictures of their performances below: