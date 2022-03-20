Serving up memories of Ballater with great pictures

In this week’s Aberdonian, we have a look at old photos of the Victorian village of Ballater, Aberdeenshire.
This scenic village in the heart of Royal Deeside was dearly loved by Queen Victoria, who used to refer to it as
“my dear paradise in the Highlands”.
Balmoral Castle –
arguably one of Scotland’s most famous castles – is just a 15-minute drive away. Gem of the north
Ballater collected quite a few awards over the years, including the title of “Best kept village in the north of Scotland” in 1977 and Britain in Bloom in 1979.
Do you recognise any familiar faces in the photos below?
1990 – Primary 7 pupils from Ballater School, Kevin Massie, left, and Stuart Munro, show a model of a seascape they made as part of the class project.
1977 – For the second year running, the Royal Deeside village of Ballater has been awarded the title of the Best Kept Village in Scotland. The plaque was unveiled by Mrs Ellen Williamson of the Scottish Tourist Board.
1987 – Andrew Cullen, 3, from Kent, tries a pair of the heavies’ spiked boots at Ballater Games.
1983 – Antlers provide interesting points of conversation for the adult participation class of Ballater School.
1986 – The Queen Mother unveils the plaque just below the stained glass window at Glenmuick Church, Deeside.
1979 – Holidaymakers and locals congratulate the squad who helped bring the Britain in Bloom award to Ballater.
1985 – Craigendarroch Country Club staff members Fergus Henderson and Anne May ponder over a chess move.
1976 – Ballater Community Association chairman James Blyth, left, and committee member Richard Petrie at the site of the town’s former railway station.
1978 – Groom at Monaltrie Animal Park, Christine Croll, on speaking terms with a young charge.
1993 – The ‘Lucky Tattie’ alive and well at Dee Valley Confectionery, Ballater.
1985 – Ballater School Ceilidh saw one of the youngest pupils, Charlotte Glass, 3, try her hand at dancing.
1994 – Ballater businessmen Stephen Hazley, left, and Brian Gallagher on their bikes.
1973 – Looking south on Bridge Street towards Craig Coilleach from the centre of Ballater at the Victoria Road Corner.
