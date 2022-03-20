Serving up memories of Ballater with great pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Serving up memories of Ballater with great pictures

By Giada La Vite
March 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 20, 2022, 10:46 am
In this week’s Aberdonian, we have a look at old photos of the Victorian village of Ballater, Aberdeenshire.

This scenic village in the heart of Royal Deeside was dearly loved by Queen Victoria, who used to refer to it as “my dear paradise in the Highlands”.

Balmoral Castle – arguably one of Scotland’s most famous castles – is just a 15-minute drive away.

Gem of the north

Ballater collected quite a few awards over the years, including the title of “Best kept village in the north of Scotland” in 1977 and Britain in Bloom in 1979.

Do you recognise any familiar faces in the photos below?

Black and white photo of two school boys showing their project to the camera
1990 – Primary 7 pupils from Ballater School, Kevin Massie, left, and Stuart Munro, show a model of a seascape they made as part of the class project.

Black and white photo of Mrs Ellen Williamson unveils "Best kept village in the north of Scotland" plaque surrounded by smiling children

1977 – For the second year running, the Royal Deeside village of Ballater has been awarded the title of the Best Kept Village in Scotland. The plaque was unveiled by Mrs Ellen Williamson of the Scottish Tourist Board.

Black and white photo of 3-year-old Andrew Cullen wearing boots and holding a ball
1987 – Andrew Cullen, 3, from Kent, tries a pair of the heavies’ spiked boots at Ballater Games.
Black and white photo of a group of children in a classroom hold a pair of antlers and smile at the camera
1983 – Antlers provide interesting points of conversation for the adult participation class of Ballater School.
Black and white photo of the Queen Mother in Glenmuick Church with parishioners and a minister watching as she unveils a plaque
1986 – The Queen Mother unveils the plaque just below the stained glass window at Glenmuick Church, Deeside.
A group of people looking at the Best kept village in the north of Scotland plaque
1979 – Holidaymakers and locals congratulate the squad who helped bring the Britain in Bloom award to Ballater.
Black and white photo of a man and a woman playing chess on a large garden chessboard mat
1985 – Craigendarroch Country Club staff members Fergus Henderson and Anne May ponder over a chess move.
Black and white photo of two men looking over and pointing towards Ballater's former railway station
1976 – Ballater Community Association chairman James Blyth, left, and committee member Richard Petrie at the site of the town’s former railway station.
Black and white photo of a woman petting a young deer
1978 – Groom at Monaltrie Animal Park, Christine Croll, on speaking terms with a young charge.
Black and white photo of a man smiling at the camera while holding a tray of lucky tatties
1993 – The ‘Lucky Tattie’ alive and well at Dee Valley Confectionery, Ballater.
Black and white photo of a young girl dancing in front of a group of children
1985 – Ballater School Ceilidh saw one of the youngest pupils, Charlotte Glass, 3, try her hand at dancing.
Coloured photo of two men riding bikes towards the camera
1994 – Ballater businessmen Stephen Hazley, left, and Brian Gallagher on their bikes.
Black and white photo of a road in Ballater with road signs indicating Victoria Road and car park facilities
1973 – Looking south on Bridge Street towards Craig Coilleach from the centre of Ballater at the Victoria Road Corner.

