Serving up memories of Ballater with great pictures

In this week’s Aberdonian, we have a look at old photos of the Victorian village of Ballater, Aberdeenshire.

This scenic village in the heart of Royal Deeside was dearly loved by Queen Victoria, who used to refer to it as “my dear paradise in the Highlands”.

Balmoral Castle – arguably one of Scotland’s most famous castles – is just a 15-minute drive away.

Gem of the north

Ballater collected quite a few awards over the years, including the title of “Best kept village in the north of Scotland” in 1977 and Britain in Bloom in 1979.

Do you recognise any familiar faces in the photos below?

1977 – For the second year running, the Royal Deeside village of Ballater has been awarded the title of the Best Kept Village in Scotland. The plaque was unveiled by Mrs Ellen Williamson of the Scottish Tourist Board.