13 great pictures of north-east people canoeing through the years

By Giada La Vite
March 20, 2022, 6:00 am
1986 - Fiona Weir and Graham Morrison of the kayak club tackle the course in their Canadian canoe.
In this week’s edition of the Aberdonian, we look at old photos of north-east canoeists as they brave the cold river and sea waters of Scotland.

Loved by many, through the decades, canoeing has been giving people the chance to experience Scotland’s wilderness and wildlife, all while staying fit.

The first European to ever use a kayak for excursion purposes was in fact a Scot, barrister John MacGregor.

He was the same man who founded the first-ever kayak club – The Royal Canoe Club of London – in 1866 and the first canoeing competition in 1869.

Canoeing becomes more popular

Since then, canoeing has become more popular, with various clubs – including Aberdeen University’s one – springing up across the country and the world. In 1936, the British Canoe Union was formed to send a team to that year’s Olympic games.

Today, the north-east can boast triple Olympic silver medallist among its world-famous athletes.

Can you spot any familiar faces in these photos?

Black and white photo of Aberdeen University Canoe Club's canoeists paddling down the river
1983 – Enthusiastic canoeists taking to the rapids in Aberdeen University Canoe Club’s white water races.
Two men from Aberdeen Kayak Club participating in a slalom on a a two-person canoe
1986 – Aberdeen Kayak Club members John Pegg and Gordon Forbes negotiate the slalom event.
Group of canoeists from Aberdeen University Canoe Club lined up on the side of the river
1980 – New members of Aberdeen University Canoe Club learn the basic techniques from Neil Spink, back.
Six people from Stonehaven Canoe Club pose for the camera on the shore
1987 – Stonehaven Canoe Club splashing out on its own boats with a little help from their grant-giving friends.
A group of canoeists from Aberdeen Kayak Club with helmets and life jackets pose by two canoes on the shore
1983 – Two of the teams taking part in Aberdeen Kayak Club’s novice canoe slalom on the Don at Seaton Park, Aberdeen.
1979 – Members of the Scottish International Canoe Squad during a training session on the River Don.
Six canoeists in helmets and life jackets pose for a photo on the shore. Three sit in canoes and three stand behind
1990 – Paddling their own canoes obviously holds no terrors for this group on the River Dee.
Black and white photo of a man in a river slalom race
1970 – John Fazey shows how to negotiate the rapids at a university canoe slalom on the River Dee.
Black and white photo of five men in helmets and life jackets posing in canoes
1985 – Soldiers taking a break during canoe practice before leaving for the Arctic for the world’s longest canoe race.
1984 – Three long-distance canoeists put into Aberdeen Harbour on the last leg of a charity paddle round the UK.
1977 – Canoeists set off from Methlick to meet 50 walkers who had tramped from Newburgh.
1969 – Christine Jones, Aberdeen University, slips through a gate at a canoe slalom on the Dee.
1978 – Anita and Jeff Hatfield, front, with David Shearer, Tom Liddon and Eric Milne of Aberdeen Kayak Club.

