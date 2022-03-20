13 great pictures of north-east people canoeing through the years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In this week’s edition of the Aberdonian, we look at old photos of north-east canoeists as they brave the cold river and sea waters of Scotland.

Loved by many, through the decades, canoeing has been giving people the chance to experience Scotland’s wilderness and wildlife, all while staying fit.

The first European to ever use a kayak for excursion purposes was in fact a Scot, barrister John MacGregor.

He was the same man who founded the first-ever kayak club – The Royal Canoe Club of London – in 1866 and the first canoeing competition in 1869.

Canoeing becomes more popular

Since then, canoeing has become more popular, with various clubs – including Aberdeen University’s one – springing up across the country and the world. In 1936, the British Canoe Union was formed to send a team to that year’s Olympic games.

Today, the north-east can boast triple Olympic silver medallist among its world-famous athletes.

Can you spot any familiar faces in these photos?