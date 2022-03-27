Were you a prize winning baby in the 70s or 80s? Check out our gallery of bonnie babies!

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bonnie baby competitions have been around for decades, with proud parents from across the UK competing for the honour of having the cutest offspring in the land.

This tradition has been passed down from each generation, with modern iterations, such as the Evening Express Little Leopards competition, allowing families to capture their children growing up.

Prizes such as cash and canvases would be on offer, alongside a trophy for the winner.

And if you were among the children in the north-east who were entered in these competitions between 1977 and 1990, have a look below and see if you can spot yourself!