Were you a prize winning baby in the 70s or 80s? Check out our gallery of bonnie babies!

By Reporter
March 27, 2022, 6:00 am
1981 - A souvenir picture for all the bonny baby contest prize winners and their proud mums in May 1981
1981 - A souvenir picture for all the bonny baby contest prize winners and their proud mums in May 1981

Bonnie baby competitions have been around for decades, with proud parents from across the UK competing for the honour of having the cutest offspring in the land.

This tradition has been passed down from each generation, with modern iterations, such as the Evening Express Little Leopards competition, allowing families to capture their children growing up.

Prizes such as cash and canvases would be on offer, alongside a trophy for the winner.

And if you were among the children in the north-east who were entered in these competitions between 1977 and 1990, have a look below and see if you can spot yourself!

1977 – Bonnie baby contest hopeful Justin Taylor, Ellon, six months, is all smiles for the photographer
1990 – 13-month-old Megan Robertson, of Kemnay, is named winner of the  Evening Express Babies of 1989 competition after the 12 monthly winners of the competition gathered at the Evening Express offices
1978 – Gayle Stewart, of Cammie Mill, Banchory, gets to grips with the trophy after being named Section I winner
1977 – Wee photo star Kim Grieve, of Peterhead, poses for the camera aged just eight months
1977 – Four-month-old Kerry Guyan, of Ellon, drinks in her success
1987 – Winner Ryan Anderson, 2, of Westhill, with Boots baby department sales manager Chris McAdam, who handed over the prizes
1981 – Winning is just child’s play for Susan Buchan and James Milne. Young James Milne (18 months) of Gerrard Street, Aberdeen, the son of Anne and Jim Milne received the same prizes when he won the first place in the 12-24 months section.
1981 – Section 1 winner, 10-month-old Susan Buchan, Peterhead, with her <br />mother – and her trophy
1987 – Three-year-old Gemma Moir, of Stockethill, was named a winner in 1987
1977 – Miles Hague, of Newmachar, aged 22 months, is looking patriotic, with his wee canine companion
1977 – 16-month-old Mark Beats, of Peterhead, demonstrates his winning smile
1976 – Andrew McWilliam, winner of the one to two-year section of the Evening<br />Express Bonnie Babies competition
1975 – Jenefer Fraser, in the arms of her proud dad Leslie, gets her hands on the trophy, held by her mum, after clinching first place in the section for babies up to 12 months
1974 – Lee Cargill, pictured with his mum, won a cup and £25 as one of the winners in the Evening Express Bonnie Baby Contest

