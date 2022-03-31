Gladrags and goodie bags for Stereophonics fans at first Aberdeen gig 25 years ago Stereophonics have been entertaining Aberdeen audiences since playing their first Granite City gig at The Works in Belmont Street 25 years ago. By Graeme Strachan March 31, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 3:17 pm Stereophonics have gone from strength to strength over the past 25 years. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Kelly Jones Stereophonics More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times Fool time: When Manchester United great Eric Cantona signed for Ross County April 1, 2022 Past Times Theo Snelders on winning trophies at Aberdeen and why the Dons have struggled since March 30, 2022 Past Times Jaws star Robert Shaw’s fate caught up with him before he could visit his childhood Orkney home one last time March 29, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Polvanie View in Inverness remains cordoned off following major incident Mallaig lifeboat rescue stranded fishing vessel Exclusive: SNP pledges to build two green schools in Aberdeen if they win council election Junior football: Dufftown and Dyce aim for cup final spot Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown aiming to build on a weekend to remember Kyle of Lochalsh woman handed unpaid work after bad blood culminates in doorstep attack