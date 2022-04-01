I Do It For You: How Peterhead lad became ‘Bryan McAdams’ after Summer of ’69 Aberdeen singalong with superstar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Loszak was hooked when he first heard the Bryan Adams 1984 album Reckless while growing up in Peterhead.

Little did he know that it would set in motion a chain of events that would see him singing the album’s signature song, Summer of ’69, live on stage with his idol in front of more than 6,500 fans at the Aberdeen Exhibition Centre in April 1997.

The raspy-voiced Canadian superstar was playing his first gig in the Granite City in six years when he invited star-struck Michael to join him at the microphone.

That memorable night would also launch Michael’s own musical career and provide the stepping stone to him fronting a tribute act and eventually becoming Bryan McAdams!

‘I think you’ll like this…’

But let’s go back to 1984 when Adams released his most successful solo album.

Reckless featured a collection of songs which would become some of the singer’s greatest hits including Run to You, Heaven, Somebody and Summer of ’69.

Michael was still at school when he was first handed a copy of the album.

“My dad came into my room one day and gave me the cassette tape of Reckless.

“He was working on a gas plant at the time and the guys would swap tapes. He said: ‘I think you’ll like this’. I played the tape until it wore out.

“There wasn’t a bad track on the album.

“The hook was the songs and he had a great voice.”

Reckless made him a global star and 1987’s Into the Fire was a strong follow-up before Waking Up the Neighbours in 1991 took his popularity to unimaginable heights.

The album hit the top spot and first single (Everything I Do) I Do It for You stayed at number one on the UK Singles Chart for a record 16 consecutive weeks.

The 18 Til I Die album provided further success and Michael went to see Adams perform live for the first time in Glasgow, in July 1996, during his European tour.

Life-changing moment

Further dates followed in 1997 and Michael took his place in the crowd in Aberdeen on April 2 along with a hand-made sign which would ultimately change his life.

“I was working, living between Peterhead and Aberdeen at the time, and I had just bought a flat in Bucksburn when I went to the gig,” said Michael.

“I don’t remember who booked the tickets but we were going regardless. I’d seen him the year before at the old SECC in Glasgow, which was my first BA gig.

“It was packed and the crowd absolutely loved it. My ex-partner had made a sign up as she was determined that I would sing with him. It worked!”

Adams laughed and joked with the crowd during the two-hour set and agreed to sing Summer of ’69 before asking for a volunteer to join him on stage.

Michael held up his banner and was picked!

“I just remember the crowd parting and security throwing me up on to the stage and all of a sudden I’m on stage with Bryan Adams!” he recalled.

“I looked around and saw the band and at that time Bryan had fans in a standing area above the stage. It was all a bit surreal. I couldn’t believe I was getting this chance.

“An Evening Express reporter grabbed me and got my details and said I’d be in the paper the next night. Someone actually got in touch through Northsound and gave me a bootleg from the gig which I still have.

“From there, a local producer Alan Reid, who had been at the gig, put an advert out for local singers, which I answered.

“We started a band which would become Eskimo Blonde. We recorded over 40 songs together over the next few years and a couple even ended up on some US TV shows.

“From there Eskimo Blonde went from strength to strength. I took over the songwriting duties and we took the band on the road including a couple of short US tours.”

Becoming Bryan McAdams

So when did Michael Loszak become Bryan McAdams?

“I had always wanted to do a tribute act to Bryan,” said Michael.

“It wasn’t until 2015 that my band mate Rohan Cree took the initiative to get some local guys together and actually form Bryan McAdams.

“McAdams is now seven years old, it’s been very successful and I’ve actually been interviewed by the BBC a couple of times about it.

“We’ve mainly played in Scotland but we hope to go a little further afield with it as we have had interest from a Dutch promoter.”

What’s his favourite Bryan Adams song in the set list?

“It has to be Summer of ’69!” he replied.

Michael is still a member of Eskimo Blonde and a function band called Fusion which will ensure he’s kept busy as venues open up following the pandemic.

Passion for live performance

His idol Bryan Adams also remains very much in demand, but what is it about the Canadian that has kept him at the top of his game for over four decades?

Michael, who lives in Newmachar, broke it down further.

“I think his passion for playing live has definitely kept him and his fans interested.

“His tour schedule is one where he plays two weeks a month almost year-long.”

The next Bryan McAdams gig is May 7 at Drummonds in Aberdeen while Eskimo Blonde play the same venue on April 9 and Turra in the Park on April 30.

More like this:

Bryan Adams: Summer of 69 turned to Gale Force 9 during legendary Montrose gig

Johnny Cash: North Sea chill no match for the Man in Black in Aberdeen in 1991