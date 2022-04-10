The hollow between two hills: Banchory through the decades

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In this week’s edition of The Aberdonian, we took a step back in time to look at Banchory through the years.

Around a 30-minute drive from Aberdeen City, the town of Banchory seems to have it all.

The burgh is surrounded by hills and wide landscapes which make it the perfect place for a city break. Its scenery and hidden gems might just be what gave the Royal Deeside town its name.

Although there is no consensus on the meaning of the word “Banchory”, translations tend to refer to the beauty of the surrounding area.

An idyllic village

Some believe the Gaelic-derived name means “the hollow between two hills” or “smooth hollow” – a short and effective way to describe the town’s placement between sloping hills and the River Dee.

Others believe the term might mean “white cauldron”, a tribute to the river’s foamy white rapids.

Banchory has changed through the years but its beauty remains unchallenged.

Have a look at the photos below which show locals enjoying the outdoors while strolling, playing sports or painting idyllic sceneries.

Do you recognise any familiar faces in the photos below? Are you one of the Banchory Archers?