The hollow between two hills: Banchory through the decades

By Reporter
April 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Stepping out from their tap class in the Lesser Town Hall for some fresh air are Muriel Thake, Yvette Whalley, Dee Pumfrey, Dorothy Urquhart, Jean Plunkett and Pat Taylor.
In this week’s edition of The Aberdonian, we took a step back in time to look at Banchory through the years.

Around a 30-minute drive from Aberdeen City, the town of Banchory seems to have it all.

The burgh is surrounded by hills and wide landscapes which make it the perfect place for a city break. Its scenery and hidden gems might just be what gave the Royal Deeside town its name.

Although there is no consensus on the meaning of the word “Banchory”, translations tend to refer to the beauty of the surrounding area.

An idyllic village

Some believe the Gaelic-derived name means “the hollow between two hills” or “smooth hollow” – a short and effective way to describe the town’s placement between sloping hills and the River Dee.

Others believe the term might mean “white cauldron”, a tribute to the river’s foamy white rapids.

Banchory has changed through the years but its beauty remains unchallenged.

Have a look at the photos below which show locals enjoying the outdoors while strolling, playing sports or painting idyllic sceneries.

Do you recognise any familiar faces in the photos below? Are you one of the Banchory Archers?

1972 – This picture of Banchory High Street, taken five decades ago, shows things may have changed but the town has always been busy.
1980 – Mrs Norris and her children Karen, Debbie and Joanna at the town’s problem-hit, dry paddling pool.
1983 – A moment to enjoy the sun in the King George V Park, where caravanners were holding a rally.
1975 – Wools and tartans of the Banchory Woollen Co displayed by Mrs Fraser, front, and, from left, Maureen Anderson, Lorna Donaldson and Isabel Rose.
1985 – With bumper postbags are Post Office staff Jim Chivas, Bob Holmes, Ian Morrison and Bert Nicol.
1991 – Raymond McClung, of Banchory Archers, helped youngsters hit the bull’s eye at an outdoor extravaganza marking the opening of the town’s new sports centre.
1984 – Beryl Andrews, second right, shows two of her works, a landscape and a self-portrait, to fellow members of the<br />Banchory Sketch Club.
1982 – Council worker James Buchan examines a broken wire between posts where there is a 6ft drop into the River Dee from the walkway.
1988 – At a Creative Roadshow in the Douglas Arms Hotel, Hannah Dempsey admires some of the ceramic cottages her mother has made.
1990 – Robert Taylor shows his grandson Grant Mitchell how it should be done on the putting green.
1954 – A man examines the old Market Cross in Banchory which dates back to 1665.
1983 – A foreman mason tidies up an old stone block during the dismantling of the archway into Blackhall Castle, Banchory.
1980 – The resident quartet at one of the modern jazz club’s monthly meetings in the Burnett Arms Hotel are Eric Davis, Clive Gray, Reg Christie and Geoff  Wallace, front.

