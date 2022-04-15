Were you there? Looking back at Easter celebrations in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Past Times

Were you there? Looking back at Easter celebrations in Aberdeen

By Kate Brown
April 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Ashley and Kimberley Flippence in their bonnets at Duthie Park in 2012.
Ashley and Kimberley Flippence in their bonnets at Duthie Park in 2012.

Easter means eggs, bunnies and bonnets!

Crowded parks filled with happy children rolling their eggs with their families have been a welcome sight for decades in Aberdeen over Easter weekend.

As the festivities begin we have decided to take a nostalgic look back through DC Thomson’s vast archive and focus on Easter fun through the decades.

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery?

Easter fun in the Granite City

Three members of the Petroleum Women's Club of Scotland show off their Easter bonnet creations during their get-together at the Westhill Inn in 1978.

Good luck getting these hats through the door!

Three members of the Petroleum Women’s Club of Scotland show off their Easter bonnet creations during their get-together at the Westhill Inn in 1978.

Gerda Stamm, Isobel Edwards and Brenda Artopeous were out to prove that Easter celebrations are a great way to get people out of their shells.

Paula Duguid from Elgin and Gillian Clark from Cove got a sugar high in this picture from 1983 while sizing up a giant Easter egg.

These two faces look full of mischief and chocolate!

Paula Duguid from Elgin and Gillian Clark from Cove got a sugar high in this picture from 1983 while sizing up a giant Easter egg.

There are many mysteries in this world, one of them being why these youngsters were happily munching small eggs when there was this whopper on display?Little James Milligan has a look at a two-foot-high, 10lb chocolate Easter egg at the Woolworth's store in Union Street in 1986.Speaking of giant eggs, check out this beauty!

Little James Milligan has a look at a two-foot-high, 10lb chocolate Easter egg at the Woolworth’s store in Union Street in 1986.

James was taking a look at the giant treat before it was donated by the store to the Burnside Centre for disabled children in Mastrick.

In 1986 shoppers at Aberdeen's St Nicholas Centre were treated to an Easter bonnet parade.

Our next image is from 1986 where shoppers at Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Centre were being treated to this Easter bonnet parade.

The judging panel would certainly have been kept busy given the turnout and there were prizes for the best bonnet and the funniest bonnet!

Do you recognise any of these smiling faces in the picture?

Of course, it’s not just children who compete for prizes!

Check out these glamorous ladies who were taking part in the Denburn Church Sisterhood Group’s Easter Bonnet Competition in 1988.

Church caretaker’s wife Catherine Grant, left, was getting her Easter bonnet fastened by Elizabeth Taylor who went on to win the top prize.

With all those flowers, it certainly was a deserved win!

William Bruce, the assistant gardener at the Duthie Park, gives three-year-old Tendai Sondayi from Torry an egg in this cracking image from 1987.

William Bruce, the assistant gardener at the Duthie Park, gives three-year-old Tendai Sondayi from Torry an egg in this cracking image from 1987.

Tendai was taking part in the annual Easter egg rolling competition held by Aberdeen City District Council where the level of competition was fairly high.

We’re certain the Torry lad swapped his hard-boiled egg for a chocolate one later!

Three-year-old Melanie Gray from Bridge of Don must have missed breakfast! She was taking part in a special Easter holiday event for children at Duthie Park in 1987 where hundreds of children decorated eggs and rolled them down the slopes.

Three-year-old Melanie Gray from Bridge of Don must have missed breakfast!

She was taking part in a special Easter holiday event for children at Duthie Park in 1987 where hundreds of children decorated eggs and rolled them down the slopes.

The council also laid on an inflatable play castle to add to the Easter fun!

Taking a close look at the Dizzy Duck display at Marks and Spencer in 1993 was Mandy Bennett from Cults in Aberdeen.

Taking a close look at the Dizzy Duck display at Marks and Spencer in 1993 was Mandy Bennett from Cults in Aberdeen.

The five-year-old was doing well to keep her eyes firmly fixed on our photographer’s camera with all those tasty Easter treats beside her!

Dizzy’s facial expression probably suggests he knew what was coming!

Nursery pupils at Bramble Brae School in Aberdeen were holding an Easter crafts session in 2003 and Lori Wilson shows off her creative headwear.

We love this bonnet!

Nursery pupils at Bramble Brae School in Aberdeen were holding an Easter crafts session in 2003 and Lori Wilson shows off her creative headwear.

The three-year-old certainly made a great job of her bonnet!

Chocolate in aid of a good cause? Count us in!

Back in 2012 the Aberdeen fundraising branch of the RNLI held an Easter festival at Duthie Park to raise money for the Granite City’s lifeboat crew.

Five-year-old Ellie Robertson looked resplendent in her bonnet.

Happy Easter, everyone!

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Past Times team

More from the Press and Journal