Were you there? Looking back at Easter celebrations in Aberdeen

Easter means eggs, bunnies and bonnets!

Crowded parks filled with happy children rolling their eggs with their families have been a welcome sight for decades in Aberdeen over Easter weekend.

As the festivities begin we have decided to take a nostalgic look back through DC Thomson’s vast archive and focus on Easter fun through the decades.

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery?

Easter fun in the Granite City

Good luck getting these hats through the door!

Three members of the Petroleum Women’s Club of Scotland show off their Easter bonnet creations during their get-together at the Westhill Inn in 1978.

Gerda Stamm, Isobel Edwards and Brenda Artopeous were out to prove that Easter celebrations are a great way to get people out of their shells.

These two faces look full of mischief and chocolate!

Paula Duguid from Elgin and Gillian Clark from Cove got a sugar high in this picture from 1983 while sizing up a giant Easter egg.

There are many mysteries in this world, one of them being why these youngsters were happily munching small eggs when there was this whopper on display? Speaking of giant eggs, check out this beauty!

Little James Milligan has a look at a two-foot-high, 10lb chocolate Easter egg at the Woolworth’s store in Union Street in 1986.

James was taking a look at the giant treat before it was donated by the store to the Burnside Centre for disabled children in Mastrick.

Our next image is from 1986 where shoppers at Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Centre were being treated to this Easter bonnet parade.

The judging panel would certainly have been kept busy given the turnout and there were prizes for the best bonnet and the funniest bonnet!

Do you recognise any of these smiling faces in the picture?

Of course, it’s not just children who compete for prizes!

Check out these glamorous ladies who were taking part in the Denburn Church Sisterhood Group’s Easter Bonnet Competition in 1988.

Church caretaker’s wife Catherine Grant, left, was getting her Easter bonnet fastened by Elizabeth Taylor who went on to win the top prize.

With all those flowers, it certainly was a deserved win!

William Bruce, the assistant gardener at the Duthie Park, gives three-year-old Tendai Sondayi from Torry an egg in this cracking image from 1987.

Tendai was taking part in the annual Easter egg rolling competition held by Aberdeen City District Council where the level of competition was fairly high.

We’re certain the Torry lad swapped his hard-boiled egg for a chocolate one later!

Three-year-old Melanie Gray from Bridge of Don must have missed breakfast!

She was taking part in a special Easter holiday event for children at Duthie Park in 1987 where hundreds of children decorated eggs and rolled them down the slopes.

The council also laid on an inflatable play castle to add to the Easter fun!

Taking a close look at the Dizzy Duck display at Marks and Spencer in 1993 was Mandy Bennett from Cults in Aberdeen.

The five-year-old was doing well to keep her eyes firmly fixed on our photographer’s camera with all those tasty Easter treats beside her!

Dizzy’s facial expression probably suggests he knew what was coming!

We love this bonnet!

Nursery pupils at Bramble Brae School in Aberdeen were holding an Easter crafts session in 2003 and Lori Wilson shows off her creative headwear.

The three-year-old certainly made a great job of her bonnet!

Chocolate in aid of a good cause? Count us in!

Back in 2012 the Aberdeen fundraising branch of the RNLI held an Easter festival at Duthie Park to raise money for the Granite City’s lifeboat crew.

Five-year-old Ellie Robertson looked resplendent in her bonnet.

Happy Easter, everyone!