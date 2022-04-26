Free at the Dee brought some of pop music’s biggest acts to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

They were the free music concerts which brought the likes of Girls Aloud, McFly, Charlotte Church, Belinda Carlisle and Beverley Knight to Aberdeen.

The list of who performed was a who’s who of Britain’s pop culture of that era including the one-hit wonders and the Z-list boybands who disappeared without trace!

Northsound delivered its first major outdoor event 25 years ago when Free at the Quay took place to celebrate the arrival of the Tall Ships in Aberdeen.

Northsound held music concerts in Aberdeen almost bi-annually from 1997 to 2007.

Free 2000 at the Queen’s Links was followed by Free at the Dee at Duthie Park in 2002, 2003 and 2005 before moving the event to Hazlehead Park for Free 2007.

We have opened DC Thomson’s archives to take a look back at the biggest music event in Aberdeen which attracted crowds of 40-50,000 people.

Will you spot yourself bopping along to Gareth Gates or Darius Danesh?

Gareth was the star turn in 2002

The first Free at the Dee happened in 2002 to celebrate the 21st birthday of the station.

Screaming teenagers danced the day away in soaring temperatures to favourites Gareth Gates, Darius Danesh, Hear’Say and the Sugababes.

Dance act Soda Club kicked off the show before Hear’Say took to the stage.

After their performance, band member Noel was presented with a cake to mark his 22nd birthday which he decided to share with the Aberdeen fans.

The fans saved their biggest cheer of the day for Gareth Gates who sang his debut single Unchained Melody and number one smash Anyone Of Us.

Speaking to the audience, he said: “Thank you, Aberdeen. Wow, that was loud.

“I love you all.”

Darius Danesh, who was reunited with fellow Pop Idol competitor Gareth Gates, performed his self-penned debut single Colourblind.

He said: “There’s something I can’t quite describe about Scottish crowds. It’s all good fun and I’m having the time of my life. Every morning I want to pinch myself. I’m so lucky to be doing what I’ve always dreamed of.”

Sugababes performed three songs live for the Aberdeen crowd – including their number one hit Freak Like Me.

The girls were delighted with the crowd’s response.

Heidi Range said: “It was absolutely amazing out there. Everyone was singing along – they knew every single word.”

Girl power in 2003

Around 40,000 revellers enjoyed a top class show in 2003 from acts including Liberty X, Girls Aloud, David Sneddon, Darius and Lisa Scott-Lee.

Giant screens at the side of the Duthie Park stage ensured all fans had a perfect view of their chart-topping favourites.

The wet and chilly weather during the early part of the afternoon failed to dampen the spirits of thousands of fans, many of whom came prepared with umbrellas.

Girls Aloud sang three hit singles to their fans including their number one Sound Of The Underground.

Nadine said: “We couldn’t believe the fans – it was a brilliant atmosphere. It’s our first time in Aberdeen together as a band.

“The crowds up here are amazing – there’s nothing better.”

But Darius was the real show-stopper of the afternoon.

As he arrived on stage before crowds of screaming fans he told them: “You look beautiful. It’s great to be back in Aberdeen.

“You give me a great feeling in my stomach.”

Billy Crawford and Lisa Scott-Lee performed their hits before Scottish favourite David Sneddon took to the stage.

The Fame Academy winner said: “It was pretty mental out there. There’s just something special about a Scottish crowd – they are 10% extra mad.”

Sneddon won TV’s Fame Academy with 3.5 million votes.

Soon after, he scored a number one hit with self-penned track Stop Living The Lie.

Eighties favourites Hue & Cry and Dr & The Medics closed the show with a string of hits including Looking For Linda and Spirit In The Sky.

Getting to the Church on time

The 2005 event attracted around 55,000 revellers to see acts including Rachel Stevens, Charlotte Church, Lee Ryan and Belinda Carlisle.

McFly pulled out of the open-air gig just two weeks after it was announced they would appear because of commitments to a charity single.

The noise was almost deafening in parts of the park as Charlotte Church launched into her first hit single, Crazy Chick, and the thunderous reception continued as she sang her second single, Call My Name.

It was Lee Ryan who caused hearts to flutter among the women in the audience.

Rowetta, the former backing singer with the Happy Mondays who shot to fame on the last series of The X Factor, impressed many in the crowd with her rendition of Oasis’s Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

Earlier, Glaswegian newcomers El Presidente rocked their devoted army of fans with their last release Without You and their new single, Rocket.

Rachel Stevens performed songs from her latest solo album at the event.

Fairground rides, stalls selling food and drink, and some early sunshine entertained those more interested in soaking up the atmosphere than listening to the music.

Stars, police and organisers praised fans for making the event a massive hit.

But little did the fans know that was the curtain call for Free at the Dee.

There was to be a new name and a new venue.

That’s my goal?

Free 2007 evolved from the Free at the Dee event.

The decision to move to Hazlehead Park was made following discussions with Aberdeen City Council and Grampian Police.

Soul diva Beverley Knight and X-Factor winner Shayne Ward performed at the event which included a performance from McFly following their miss in 2005.

X-Factor contestants The MacDonald Brothers and Scottish singer Amy Macdonald also appeared on stage during the free concert back in 2007.

The MacDonald Brothers got a warm welcome from fans who waved Scotland flags throughout the set.

Singer Brian said: “We couldn’t even see the back of the audience, because it was so massive. What a great day.”

The moment thousands had been waiting for was the arrival of McFly.

They galloped up and down the stage, waving manically and pulling faces.

The audience sang along to every word of their number one hits.

The biggest highlight was a box-office set from Beverley Knight.

Performing with Prince was one of many highlights in a career that began with the release of The B-Funk in 1995, hailed as one of the outstanding British soul albums.

The soul queen proved she was the real deal with a sensational performance!

X-Factor winner Shayne Ward sang new material and his number one hit That’s My Goal.

Backstage Shayne said: “There’s no better feeling than hearing an audience like that singing along to every word. The crowds in Aberdeen are always brilliant.”