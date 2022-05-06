Making a splash: Remembering the epic flumes of Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre Aberdeen's Beach Leisure Centre has been used by generations of swimmers since opening on the city's waterfront in 1989. By Graeme Strachan May 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 6, 2022, 2:56 pm Model Susan Bruce joined a delighted group of youngsters from St Peter's Primary School to soak up the surf at the fun pool before the ribbon was cut. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times Is Moray more interesting than Versailles? Why Brodie heir’s European tour was underwhelming May 6, 2022 Premium Content Past Times Annie Lennox: The journey from Aberdeen choir girl to rock music’s hall of fame May 5, 2022 Premium Content Scotland ‘Is this England?’: When a Nazi plane packed with bombs crashed near Fraserburgh May 5, 2022 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal ‘I remain 100% committed to the Broch’: Brian Topping loses council seat after 38 years Western Isles vote in two female councillors for the first time in a decade Keir Starmer being probed by police over ‘Beergate’ lockdown breach claims ‘I’ll be fitter than them once my knees are done’: Donnie MacMillan, 94, vows to stand again for Argyll and Bute Council after being voted out McColl’s convenience store group calls in administrators putting thousands of jobs at risk Woman taken to hospital following crash on A87 near Kyle of Lochalsh