Gallery: 16 photos of Kintore through the decades By Giada La Vite May 15, 2022, 6:00 am 1987 - The Dying Swans, from left, Gladys Aitken, Freda Simpson and Sheila Millar prepare to set off in a pram race, organised by Kintore Fire Brigade as part of the town’s Gala Week. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Kintore The Aberdonian More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times Aberdeen Maternity Hospital: 14 photos of the Special Nursery Appeal of 1985 May 15, 2022 Premium Content Past Times Eurovision superfan: Aberdeen cabbie has racked up 40,000 miles and spent more than £50,000 on ‘obsession’ May 13, 2022 Premium Content Past Times Aberdeen cine film transports Joe Botha to his teenage days at Dons – 66 years ago May 12, 2022 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen Maternity Hospital: 14 photos of the Special Nursery Appeal of 1985 Premium Content Tradition, dedication and passion are at the heart of Kincardine Castle Kitchen’s team Premium Content Derek Tucker: Celebrity court cases are soul-destroying for everyone involved Bev’s Bistro: Meet the chefs in Aberdeen baking gluten-free butteries Premium Content Richard Wright: Solidarity lanes launched to help Ukraine grain exports Gavin Beith: Aberdeen Women as fired up as ever ahead of final game of the season against Motherwell