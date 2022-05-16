Back on track: Carmyllie Pilot locomotive set to pull trains again at Speyside Railway The Carmyllie Pilot has woken from her slumber for the first time in 43 years following a successful steam test. By Graeme Strachan May 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 16, 2022, 11:51 am [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Arbroath More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times Aberdeen Maternity Hospital: 14 photos of the Special Nursery Appeal of 1985 May 15, 2022 Premium Content Past Times Gallery: 16 photos of Kintore through the decades May 15, 2022 Premium Content Past Times Eurovision superfan: Aberdeen cabbie has racked up 40,000 miles and spent more than £50,000 on ‘obsession’ May 13, 2022 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Inverness star Karen Gillan marries partner at Castle Toward in Dunoon Scottish Water cancels A93 works after public outcry over 166-mile detour Coronavirus in Scotland – here are the key demographics Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts Volunteers wanted to help people in Keith spend a penny