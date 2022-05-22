Pushing for change: 13 photos of Bridge of Don through the years By Giada La Vite May 22, 2022, 6:00 am 1991 - Flying high is Debbie Taylor, 10, as she tries out the trampoline at the Alexander Collie Sports Centre. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Bridge of Don The Aberdonian More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times Aberdeen museums: 16 photos that will bring you back in time to when they opened and why May 22, 2022 Premium Content Past Times 1982 Scottish Cup final: When Aberdeen’s youngsters ran Rangers oldies ragged May 20, 2022 Premium Content Past Times Ferry happy memories: Over the sea to Skye May 19, 2022 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Sweet treats: Bring the summer sun with Anna Hingham’s custard and tayberry tart James Bream: Piper Alpha memorial redesign can prompt grief and be a good thing at the same time Highland tartan rebel aims to ‘disrupt’ fast-fashion business – with the help of Dennis the Menace Inverness man left victim permanently impaired with ‘one amazing punch’ during ‘three days of madness’ Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds – ‘My players now believe they are Premiership class’ On The Beat: ‘Not everything that annoys you is a matter for the police,’ Torry sergeant says