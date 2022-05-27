A decade of division: How Union Terrace Gardens split the city By Neil Drysdale May 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 12:20 pm The thorny issue still prompts huge debate some 10 years on. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen. Councillor Sandra Macdonald George Adam John Corall referendum sir ian wood Union Terrace Gardens More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Highlands & Islands Football memories from one of the Highland League’s oldest living ex-players help kick off Inverness research project May 27, 20220 Past Times Snap! Stepping back in time in Lochaber with then-and-now photos May 26, 20221 Premium Content Past Times The Rolling Stones caught the midnight train from Aberdeen after 1982 gig May 25, 20220 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Danger-driver jailed for six years after horror crash kills woman, 23 RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World: All you need to know about Aberdeen show Premium Content Cooking on a budget: The Hairy Bikers’ Turkish eggs will set you up for the day ScotRail cuts: Stagecoach Highland to plug ScotRail gap on Far North Line QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage and screen to the test Premium Content Alternative ‘Fairbnb’ booking technology to deliver funding boost for Moray tourism