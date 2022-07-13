St Andrews – Step back in time with these golf photos from the archive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Step back in time with these rediscovered golf photos of the world’s oldest and most famous golf venue – St Andrews.

The scoreboard during the 1955 Walker Cup.

The operation of a scoreboard in the old days was a very different proposition to the press-of-a-button electronic and video screens of today.

Runners brought who had scored what out on the course.

A fascinated gallery watches five-time Open winner Peter Thomson in 1960.

The picturesque Swilcan Bridge (pictured in 1984) was built more than seven centuries ago and crosses what Ordance Survey (the national mapping agency of Great Britain) lists as the Swilken Burn.

For hundreds of years, it was mainly called ‘The Golfer’s Bridge’ but you’ll also find it named it The Swilcanth.

It is routinely treated with respect, indeed reverence, by golfers from the very greatest downwards.

It is an unusual player, who, when crossing it for the very first time, does not put a hand on the parapet to ‘feel’ the history.

It connects the two stretches of the 18th fairway, but also connects the game’s earliest origins to what golf has become today.

The Old Course has had a huge influence on course design around the world. The philosophy of the 17th is one of the most influential aspects.

The trade-off between the level of conservatism off the tee affecting the degree of difficulty in your second shot is mirrored at courses from Japan to Florida.

They all took their inspiration from a stretch of grass, a couple of sheds, a roadway, and a few patches of sand in north-east Fife.

Our featured photo was taken in August, 1967, just as the old railway sheds are being replaced by what was then termed “The Railway Hotel” that would become The Old Course Hotel.

Flooding at the 1960 St Andrews Open. Kel Nagle pipped Arnold Palmer to the Championship by a single stroke that year.

A huge crowd show their appreciation for ‘The Golden Bear’ Jack Nicklaus during the 1978 Open.

This was his second win on the Old Course and his third (and last) Claret Jug overall.

This photo was taken during the 1957 Open, from the north, looking into town.

