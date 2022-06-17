Golf In Scotland In The Black & White Era – 5 Things to expect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Golf In Scotland In The Black & White Era – 5 Things to expect

By DC Thomson Shop
June 17, 2022, 4:15 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 4:23 pm
Golf in Scotland in the Black and White era
Packed with archive photos, Golf in Scotland in the Black and White era is great walk down memory lane.

As we approach the historic 150th Open, step back in time with our latest title, Golf in Scotland in the Black & White era.

Featuring greats of the game, iconic courses and photos showing the way golf has evolved through the decades, here are 5 things readers can expect.

1. Rediscovered archive photos

John Panton, one of the greats of Scottish golf.
John Panton, one of the greats of Scottish golf, seen here (left) age 19 in 1935, after beating W.A McKenzie in the Pitlochry Championship.

Author Steve Finan has spent years exploring the vast DC Thomson archive, examining negatives tucked away waiting to be discovered.

A collection of ‘new’ old photographs, this latest title includes snaps that have lain unseen for 40, 50 and 60 years or more.

Taken in the 35mm era or in the older days of gelatin plate dry negatives, enjoy work from photographers stepping onto the course whilst doing their best to refrain from disturbing the play!

2. Revisiting giants of the sport

Gary Player, 1968 Open Champion at Carnoustie.
Gary Player, 1968 Open Champion at Carnoustie.

Enjoy a huge selection of photos revisiting players and stories etched into the history of golf in Scotland.

Featuring pre-war and post-war figures as well as heroes of the women’s game, see some of the greatest golfers in history stepping onto courses around Scotland.

Jack Nicklaus 1973
Jack Nicklaus (centre) pictured during practice day at Troon searching for his ball in the long rough, 1973.

Bobby Jones, the ‘Big Three’ of Nicklaus, Palmer and Gary Player, Babe Zaharia, Bobby Locke, Peter Thomson, and Seve Ballesteros are just a handful of names making an appearance.

Woven through each chapter, Steve references some of golf’s most discussed moments.

From Nicklaus’ third Open win in front of a record-breaking crowd at St Andrews in 1978 to the first Open held at Carnoustie in 1931 and on to Bobby Jones, one of the golf’s most influential figures, readers are taken on a memorable nostalgia trip.

A handful of famous faces also make a cameo appearances, including Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra, with the help of photos taken during visits as both spectators and players.

3. Legendary Courses

The 7th and 11th green at St Andrews (1947)
The 7th and 11th green at St Andrews (1947). Finding yourself in the position this golfer is in can be very tough – as many a great name has found out. Go long on the 11th and you are in deep trouble.

Explore St Andrews, the spiritual home of golf, revisit Carnoustie and see the stars of days gone by at Troon, Muirfield, and more.

From centuries-old Swilcan Bridge and the notorious ‘Hell’ 14th bunker at St Andrews to the Barry Burn at Carnoustie, this book has photos of legendary courses and their sometimes treasured, sometimes feared, features.

1955 Open at St Andrews.
Taken during the 1955 Open at St Andrews. Peter Thomson won his second of three successive Open titles that year.

Fans will enjoy a series of photos showing off St Andrews, the home of golf.

Steve dedicates an entire chapter to the world’s oldest and best-known golf venue.

Taking to the skies above the iconic Fife town, Steve has also unearthed some fabulous aerial shots of St Andrews and local landmarks.

4. See the changing face of the game

A crowd watching Arnold Palmer at Muirfield, 1966.
A crowd watching Arnold Palmer at Muirfield, 1966.

Evolving from nostalgic amateur days to the global phenomenon we know today, Golf in Scotland in the Black & White era highlights how the face of the game has changed.

Looking at the way tournaments are held, grounds maintained, scores were kept, the rise of television and more; carefully chosen photos piece together decades of change (some for the better, some for the worse) resulting in the modern game.

5. Hear from a former European Tour No. 1

Colin Montgomrie Lee Trevino
Monty and Lee Trevino on St Andrews’ 18th green during the 1990 Open.

Former Ryder Cup Captain and European Tour No. 1, Colin Montgomrie provides a nostalgic foreword.

Colin shares his enthusiasm for Scottish golf history and his own read-through experience seeing how courses he knows well have evolved through the years.

Monty’s foreword is a fitting start to a wonderful slice of golf nostalgia!

Explore Golf in Scotland in the Black & White era

Golf in Scotland in the Black & White Era by Steve Finan

The result of years of research trawling through old photos and negatives, order Golf in Scotland in the Black and White era, today.

