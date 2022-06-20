Step Back in Time: 17 pictures of Fraserburgh from our archives By Susy Macaulay June 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 20, 2022, 11:47 am 0 comments Fishermen's wives wave the fleet off from Fraserburgh in 1949. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags broch Fraserburgh past times Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times Stretching back into the past with Mintlaw pictures June 19, 20220 Past Times 14 photos of the Aberdeen Highland games through the decades June 18, 20220 Premium Content Past Times Golf In Scotland In The Black & White Era – 5 Things to expect June 17, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Videos: North-east economic development agency hails extra £85m investment Fire at the historic Leith Hall mansion near Huntly Scott McKenna and Max Lowe sold new Aberdeen signing Jayden Richardson on Pittodrie move 72-year-old woman airlifted to hospital after breaking her leg on the Isle of Mull Aberdeen on the trail of Wycombe Wanderers defender Anthony Stewart Celebrating stories of the past: Aberdeen Cyrenians searches for former volunteers
Conversation