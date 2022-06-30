The ‘Railway Duke’: Celebrating 150 years of the Golspie to Helmsdale line By Susy Macaulay June 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 11:51 am 0 comments The 'Railway Duke' opened his line in 1871. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Brora Duke of Sutherland Dunrobin Castle Golspie heritage railway Highland Railway Sutherland Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times Aberdeen’s Adam Blacklaw won the title at Burnley and survived a mass riot June 30, 2022 Premium Content Past Times R W Thomson: Celebrating Stonehaven’s visionary inventor of the pneumatic tyre June 29, 20220 Premium Content Past Times Aberdeen FC’s George Kelly excelled at football before becoming a top-class tennis ace June 29, 2022 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Train services to Inverness cancelled or delayed due to bridge damage Teenager Hannah King reported missing from Aberdeen Pay it forward: The quirky Stonehaven shop spreading kindness across the community A pair of hillwalkers are raising money for mountain rescue by repeating the Cairngorms route where they got lost Restaurant Review: Corner Tree Cafe delivers brunch to your door Premium Content Esslemonts: Continuing the family legacy with tailor-made experiences
Conversation