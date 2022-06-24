Work began on Skye Bridge 30 years ago and toll prices sparked angry campaign By Neil Drysdale June 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 3:00 pm Skye Bridge nearing completion at the start of 1995. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Michael Forsyth Skye Bridge More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times 7 Renowned golfers from the Black & White era June 24, 2022 Past Times Brora volunteer archaeologists unearth the secrets of the ‘bad minister’ June 23, 20220 Premium Content Past Times Ian Bairnson: The Shetland guitarist who played on Wuthering Heights with Kate Bush June 22, 20220 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal St Mirren linked with a move for Aberdeen defender Declan Gallagher Keeper Gary Woods exits Aberdeen as boss Jim Goodwin confirms more could follow Permanent deals are best route forward, says Ross County manager Malky Mackay Section of A96 near Lhanbryde to reopen on Saturday morning Royal Highland Show: Bicentenary brings sell-out crowds Royal Highland Show: New breeds add extra interest in strong sheep section