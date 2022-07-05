Aberdeen Memories: 5 Nostalgic photos in the latest calendar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Memories: 5 Nostalgic photos in the latest calendar

By DC Thomson Shop
July 5, 2022, 2:30 pm
Aberdeen Memories Calendar cover
The chosen cover for the latest Aberdeen Memories calendar.

Taking you around the Silver City, here are 5 photos featured in the latest Aberdeen Memories calendar.

All taken from our archive, first we travel back to the 1950s with a stop by a hardly recognisable Upperkirkgate.

Early Bird Offer – Save 15% on the Aberdeen Memories Calendar using code SAVE15 at checkout.

1. Upperkirkgate

Upperkirkgate
Upperkirkgate.

You would hardly recognise this scene today, but take a look at this picture from 1953 and you’ll realise it’s the junction of Schoolhill, St Nicholas Street and Upperkirkgate.

2. Aberdeen Harbour

Aberdeen Harbour
Aberdeen Harbour.

Boats bob gently on the midnight tide on Hogmanay 1984, their lights adding to the festive glow of the shore at Aberdeen harbour as time approaches the hour when one year ends and a new one begins.

3. Union Street

Union Street
Union Street.

The Gordon Highlanders make a splendid sight marching down Union Street with bayonets fixed and colours flying in 1971.

4. The Castlegate

The Castlegate
The Castlegate.

A beautiful sunny day in the Castlegate, pictured here from the north, with people enjoying the nice weather in 1973.

5. Duthie Park Winter Gardens

Duthie Park Winter Gardens.
Duthie Park Winter Gardens.

Crowds flock to enjoy a walk around the recently renovated Duthie Park Winter Gardens in 1970.

The Silver City through the decades

Aberdeen Memories Calendar
Aberdeen Memories Calendar.

Pre-order the Aberdeen Memories Calendar at DC Thomson Shop.

