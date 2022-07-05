Aberdeen Memories: 5 Nostalgic photos in the latest calendar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Taking you around the Silver City, here are 5 photos featured in the latest Aberdeen Memories calendar.

All taken from our archive, first we travel back to the 1950s with a stop by a hardly recognisable Upperkirkgate.

1. Upperkirkgate

You would hardly recognise this scene today, but take a look at this picture from 1953 and you’ll realise it’s the junction of Schoolhill, St Nicholas Street and Upperkirkgate.

2. Aberdeen Harbour

Boats bob gently on the midnight tide on Hogmanay 1984, their lights adding to the festive glow of the shore at Aberdeen harbour as time approaches the hour when one year ends and a new one begins.

3. Union Street

The Gordon Highlanders make a splendid sight marching down Union Street with bayonets fixed and colours flying in 1971.

4. The Castlegate

A beautiful sunny day in the Castlegate, pictured here from the north, with people enjoying the nice weather in 1973.

5. Duthie Park Winter Gardens

Crowds flock to enjoy a walk around the recently renovated Duthie Park Winter Gardens in 1970.

The Silver City through the decades